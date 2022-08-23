© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
The Washington Post finds flaws in investigation of Overland Park police shooting of John Albers

Published August 23, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT
wapo.PNG
The Washington Post
A 3D rendering by The Washington Post highlights that Clayton Jenison was to the side of the van when he fired the shots that killed John Albers.

In January 2018, Overland Park police officer Clayton Jenison shot and killed 17-year-old John Albers as the teenager backed his family minivan out of his garage. The Washington Post has taken a deep dive into the ensuing investigation.

A nearly 20-minute long video provides insight into flaws that were found in the police investigation following the shooting.

The Washington Post journalist behind this reporting, Tom Jackman, joined Up To Date along with KCUR's Sam Zeff to break down the ins and outs of what we know about the case.

