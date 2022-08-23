The Washington Post finds flaws in investigation of Overland Park police shooting of John Albers
In January 2018, Overland Park police officer Clayton Jenison shot and killed 17-year-old John Albers as the teenager backed his family minivan out of his garage. The Washington Post has taken a deep dive into the ensuing investigation.
A nearly 20-minute long video provides insight into flaws that were found in the police investigation following the shooting.
The Washington Post journalist behind this reporting, Tom Jackman, joined Up To Date along with KCUR's Sam Zeff to break down the ins and outs of what we know about the case.
- Tom Jackman, criminal justice reporter at The Washington Post
- Sam Zeff, KCUR Morning Edition anchor and metro reporter