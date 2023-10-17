Missouri appeals court upholds ruling for only Kansas City officer convicted of killing a Black man

A white Kansas City Police officer’s conviction in the killing of a Black man was upheld by a Missouri appellate court on Tuesday, opening the door for Eric DeValkanaere’s arrest.

DeValkanaere was found guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action by a Jackson County judge in November 2021 for killing Cameron Lamb, a 26-year-old man. In March 2022, DeValkanaere was sentenced to six years in prison.

DeValkanaere, who is no longer with KCPD, appealed the conviction. At a hearing before a three-judge panel in September, DeValkanaere’s lawyers said Lamb was armed – prosecutors say he was not – and that DeValkanaere feared for the safety of another officer and that they believed he was part of some criminal activity.

That’s despite Judge Dale Youngs’ findings from DeValkanaere’s trial. In a 42-page opinion released Tuesday, Judge Thomas Chapman said the court must view evidence in the light most favorable to the verdict and DeValkanaere failed to present any evidence that Youngs’ decision was wrong.

“Under this standard, we accept as true all evidence tending to prove guilt along with all reasonable inferences that support the verdict, and we disregard evidence and inferences contrary to the verdict,” Chapman wrote.

Members of the racial and economic justice organization More2 join with Cameron Lamb's family to pray against the possible pardon of Eric DeValkenaere, the white Kansas City Police Officer who shot and killed Cameron Lamb in 2019.

Lamb was killed in December 2019 after police followed him onto his property. They said he had been in a high-speed chase with another car, that he had traffic violations and he had recently harmed a woman.

The court found that Lamb was not in possession of a gun at the time of the shooting, that DeValkanaere’s entry onto Lamb’s property was illegal, and that he was not acting in self-defense or in defense of the other officer. In fact, Chapman wrote, the officers were “two uninvited men, in the backyard of a stranger, and were approaching with guns in their hands.”

“In the light most favorable to the verdict, there was evidence from which a reasonable trier of fact could determine that Devalkenaere shot (Lamb) at a time when (Lamb) was unarmed and not threatening force,” Chapman wrote.

Prosecutors said DeValkanaere acted carelessly and recklessly in going onto Lamb’s property without probable cause or a warrant because there was no obvious crime in progress. Prosecutors have suggested that police planted a gun on the floor of the garage beneath Lamb’s left arm.

DeValkanaere is the first Kansas City police officer convicted for killing a Black man while on duty.

In a highly unusual move, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey sided with DeValkanaere, saying the conviction should be overturned.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who some feared would pardon DeValkanaere, told KCUR in September that he’s not considering it and will wait for the legal process to be completed. Parson pointed to unnamed elected officials in Kansas City as promoting that idea.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker in June warned Parson in a public letter that if Parson pardoned DeValkanaere, it could result in civil unrest and further erode the public's trust in the criminal justice system.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.