Jackson County prosecutor warns governor against pardoning KCPD officer who killed Cameron Lamb

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has asked Missouri Gov. Mike Parson not to pardon Eric DeValkenaere, a white Kansas City Police officer who fatally shot a Black man.

In a letter released to media even before Parson issued his pardon, Baker asked him to refrain from doing so, saying it would be a political action that subverts the rule of law.

"Pardons are political action, by design, not devised for the innocent but for the guilty," Baker wrote.

Parson's office could not be reached for comment.

Pardoning DeValkaneare would not only harm the public safety by triggering protests, Baker said, but it would further erode the public's trust in the criminal justice system.

"Witnesses don't want to testify, and victims decline to prosecute their attackers, even after suffering real injury," Baker wrote. "This distrust will only grow when you, as overseer of KCPD, choose a political action over the legal process."

DeValkenaere was found guilty in November 2021 of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb, a Black man. It was the only conviction of a white police officer for the killing of a Black man in the city's history.

Gwen Grant, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, said Parson is offering political cover to Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who was expected to fight DeValkenaere's legal appeal. Bailey will be saved from angering his conservative constituents by dodging the legal case, she said.

"Who's harmed here? The Lamb family and Black people overall," Grant said. "His disrespect for the rule of law is unconscionable."

Grant said Parson would send a clear message with a pardon.

"He's confirming that there is a two-tiered justice system," she said. "And even when a cop is convicted of killing a Black man, he won't have to pay for it. Justice is certainly not blind."

Last Thursday, the City Council recognized June 8 as Cameron Lamb Day.

Lamb was shot and killed on Dec. 3, 2019, as he was sitting in a pickup truck and backing into his garage at 41st Street and College Avenue.

Jackson County prosecutors argued that DeValkenaere acted recklessly by entering Lamb’s property without a warrant, knocking over a makeshift fence and firing his weapon within seconds of coming upon the pickup truck.

The shooting occurred not long after a police helicopter spotted a red truck chasing a purple Mustang at speeds of up to 90 miles per hour through a residential neighborhood.

DeValkenaere, a 20-year veteran of the department and a member of its Violent Offender Squad when the shooting occurred, said he was responding to an ongoing danger and had probable cause to enter Lamb’s property.

Parson was asked to intervene in the case at least once before. KCPD Captain Danny Graves wrote to the governor asking him to allow DeValkenaere to remain out on bail pending his sentencing.

Graves, the husband of Chief Stacey Graves, wrote that the prosecution of DeValkenaere was “politically motivated” by Baker's office. When asked about the letter in December, Stacey Graves told KCUR that she didn't know it existed.

KCUR's Savannah Hawley-Bates contributed reporting.