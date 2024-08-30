Annabeth Surbaugh, trailblazing former Johnson County chair, dies at age 79

Johnson County commissioners observed a moment of silence Thursday morning for Annabeth Surbaugh, an influential mover in county and regional government and breaker of several glass ceilings who died on Wednesday at the age of 79.

Surbaugh was the first publicly elected chair of the Johnson County Commission, taking that office in 2003 after the adoption of the county’s first Home Rule Charter. She served in that position until 2011.

But before that, Surbaugh had a long history of public involvement in Johnson County and accomplished several firsts.

Commissioner Becky Fast noted Thursday that Surbaugh was the first woman on the Rural Water District 2 board in 1988 and became the WaterOne board’s first female chair in 1991.

At one point, her male colleagues suggested she stay home and bake cookies, Fast said. Instead Surbaugh brought cookies to the meetings.

She served a total of 18 years on the county commission, the first decade as a representative of the third district.



An example for local women leaders, officials

Fast delivered an emotional tribute to Surbaugh as Thursday’s commission meeting began.

Fast said Surbaugh often mentored other women seeking public service careers, including herself. In a Facebook post, Fast described Surbaugh as “the big sister I never had in my life.”

“Her landmark and her leadership continue in many women like myself,” Fast said. “She forever changed the landscape of the administrative structure of our county’s service delivery. She taught me to be my authentic self and not quit even when I was getting beaten down for speaking truth to power.”

In her Facebook post, Fast said Surbaugh helped get her security after an out-of-state stalker looking for Fast showed up in county administrative offices.

Facebook Annabeth Surbaugh, left, with current county commissioner Becky Fast, who referred to Surbaugh as the “big sister I never had.”

JoCo’s first elected countywide chair

Ed Eilert, who succeeded Surbaugh as county chair, credited her with carrying out many improvements in the county, including a public safety sales tax to build a new jail and crime lab, a new juvenile facility in Olathe and a new 911 call center.

Surbaugh also was first to be elected to the commission on a countywide vote, he said, and the county had its first county manager under her administration.

While serving as mayor of Overland Park, Eilert remembered Surbaugh for being active as a volunteer on the city’s Legacy of Green advisory committee in 1981.

“She did a great job in her time as county chair,” he said. “I would give her all the credit in the world for the work she did.”

Commissioner comments

Fast also listed Surbaugh’s deciding vote to stop the Sunflower Army Ammunition plant from becoming a “Land of Oz” theme park.

She also was instrumental in the acquisition of land for Kill Creek Park in Olathe and worked with other leaders around the region to renovate Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, Fast said.

Other county commissioners also shared their feelings about Surbaugh.

Commissioner Michael Ashcraft said he contacted her recently to tell her about plans to put a photo of past and present county commissioners in a time capsule, and “she was excited about being a part of that photograph.” (Officials are looking for another way she can be included in the time capsule.)

Surbaugh did a lot to make the county what it is, Ashcraft said.

“Whether you loved her or hated her, she was here, she was willing to argue and debate. I have always respected that in her,” he said.

Commissioner Jeff Meyers remembered Surbaugh’s work on a criminal justice advisory committee. She never missed a meeting and could talk knowledgeably on the history of county events.

“She was always enjoyable to be around and to listen to. I appreciated her friendship,” he said.

Funeral arrangements are pending. Current county chair Mike Kelly ordered flags to be flown at half staff on county-run facilities the day of her interment .

This story was originally published by the Johnson County Post.