Two Kansas City men convicted of Crown Center gun fight that injured 6

KCUR | By Peggy Lowe
Published November 1, 2024 at 2:15 PM CDT
Outdoors photo showing the exterior of a large concrete building with trees in the front and two people walking in the foreground. A sign on the building reads: "Crown Center, shops and restaurants."
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Two people walk in front of Crown Center shops and restaurants, after they were closed due to a shooting in January 2024.

Judge Margene Burnett convicted Brian Favela, 23, and Joel Olivas, 24, of several felony charges, but dismissed other weapons counts due to Missouri’s self-defense laws. Prosecutors said the two men were gang members.

Two Kansas City men were convicted Friday of felony charges stemming from a January 2024 gun battle in Crown Center Shops that injured six people.

Brian Favela, 23, and Joel Olivas, 24, were convicted of two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action, as well as three misdemeanor counts of second-degree harassment.

Judge Margene Burnett dismissed additional charges of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, saying there wasn’t enough evidence to find them guilty under Missouri’s self-defense laws.

Favela and Olivas, who prosecutors said are East Side gang members, will be sentenced Dec. 12.

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said her office will hold people accountable for such violence, despite Missouri's loose gun laws.

"Today's verdict points to a level of accountability that this office will seek for individuals who engage in this kind of insidious conduct, even when the defendants are armored with Missouri's very generous self-defense laws," Baker said in a statement.

The shootings on Jan. 17 were caused by an argument between two groups of teenagers, Kansas City Police said at the time. In addition to six injured people, some businesses were damaged on Crown Center’s lower level.
Tags
News Crown CenterJackson CountyKansas City Missouri PoliceJean Peters BakerJackson County Prosecutor's Officegun violenceguns
Peggy Lowe
I’m a veteran investigative reporter who came up through newspapers and moved to public media. I want to give people a better understanding of the criminal justice system by focusing on its deeper issues, like institutional racism, the poverty-to-prison pipeline and police accountability. Today this beat is much different from how reporters worked it in the past. I’m telling stories about people who are building significant civil rights movements and redefining public safety. Email me at lowep@kcur.org.
See stories by Peggy Lowe
