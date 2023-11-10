Four people injured in Friday afternoon shooting at Independence Center

Four people have been transported to the hospital after being injured in a shooting at the Independence Center mall Friday afternoon, according to police. One person was critically injured.

Independence Police officers responded to reports of gunshots at the shopping center shortly after 2:20 p.m.

The shooting happened at the 39th Street entrance to the mall, according to Jack Taylor, a spokesperson for the Independence Police Department.

“Two groups of people, it appears that they had some kind of interaction right inside the mall and shots were fired. I don't know what the discussion was, I don't know what the interaction was at this point, but those two groups of people met up and that's how the shooting happened.”

Taylor says three people were taken into custody outside of the mall. It’s unclear whether law enforcement is looking for any other suspects. The 39th Street entrance to the mall will be closed for “quite some time” while police process the scene, Taylor said.

At this time, police do not know if any mall security personnel returned fire.

The situation is now stable, and police have set up a pickup location at the car wash located at the northeast area of the mall.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.