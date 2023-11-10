© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Four people injured in Friday afternoon shooting at Independence Center

KCUR | By Savannah Hawley-Bates
Published November 10, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST
Police are investigating a shooting at the Independence Center that injured four people, including one critically.
One person was critically injured. Independence Police currently have three suspects in custody.

Four people have been transported to the hospital after being injured in a shooting at the Independence Center mall Friday afternoon, according to police. One person was critically injured.

Independence Police officers responded to reports of gunshots at the shopping center shortly after 2:20 p.m.

The shooting happened at the 39th Street entrance to the mall, according to Jack Taylor, a spokesperson for the Independence Police Department.

“Two groups of people, it appears that they had some kind of interaction right inside the mall and shots were fired. I don't know what the discussion was, I don't know what the interaction was at this point, but those two groups of people met up and that's how the shooting happened.”

Taylor says three people were taken into custody outside of the mall. It’s unclear whether law enforcement is looking for any other suspects. The 39th Street entrance to the mall will be closed for “quite some time” while police process the scene, Taylor said.

At this time, police do not know if any mall security personnel returned fire.

The situation is now stable, and police have set up a pickup location at the car wash located at the northeast area of the mall.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Savannah Hawley-Bates
When news breaks, it can be easy to rely on officials and people in power to get information fast. As KCUR’s general assignment and breaking news reporter, I want to bring you the human faces of the day’s biggest stories. Whether it’s a local shop owner or a worker on the picket line, I want to give you the stories of the real people who are driving change in the Kansas City area. Email me at savannahhawley@kcur.org or follow me on Twitter @savannahhawley.
See stories by Savannah Hawley-Bates
