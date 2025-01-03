Kansas City could get up to 13 inches of snow in winter storm this weekend. Here's what to know

The major winter storm predicted for the Kansas City region this weekend may begin with ice or sleet.

Updated forecasts from the National Weather Service on Friday afternoon put the Kansas City area under a winter storm warning, starting late Saturday evening and lasting through early Monday morning.

The forecast is for anywhere from six to 13 inches of snow and sleet, ice that could be over a third of an inch thick and 35-mile-an-hour winds causing blowing snow that will limit visibility.

Exactly how much snow or ice the county gets will depend on the tack the storm takes, and as of Friday, forecasters weren’t sure of that. But in general, the highest snow amounts should be north of Interstate 70, with more ice south of that.

The National Weather Service warns that "travel could be very difficult to impossible."

Snow and ice forecasts for Kansas City

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 A pedestrian walks along Warwick Boulevard in January 2024.

National Weather Service forecast maps drew the line of potential icing through the middle of Kansas City and Johnson County, with the likelihood greater south of Interstate 435.

The storm is expected to begin with either freezing rain or sleet later than about 6 p.m. Saturday, with the transition to snow happening Sunday morning, said NWS meteorologist Brett Williams.

The storm should move out of the county by early Monday morning.

The big question, Williams said, is whether the earliest precipitation will be freezing rain or sleet.

If it’s freezing rain of 1/10th of an inch or more, the roads will be slick but it shouldn’t weigh down the trees and power lines. But if the area gets a quarter of an inch or more, it will begin to affect the infrastructure.

Sleet would not be as bad because it doesn’t accumulate on power lines, he said. The potential for ice is higher in the southern parts of the county.

Snow accumulation is expected to vary widely, Williams said. Twenty miles to the north may get a lot of snow, but 20 miles south could end up with little. And the forecast could easily change with even a small deviation in the storm’s track.

According to the National Weather Service, Kansas City and eastern Johnson County had a 92% chance of getting four inches or more. Counties farther north and east had chances of 8 or more inches.

The storm will be accompanied by stiff winds in the 15- to 17-mile-an-hour range.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Jeremy Durant clears the sidewalk Thursday outside True Light Resource Center during a blizzard in December 2022.

After that, the temperatures will fall off Monday through Wednesday, with mid-teens predicted for highs and single digits for the lows. The National Weather Service predicts below normal temperatures, with temperatures possibly dropping below 0 degrees on Monday night.

Kansas City urges residents to keep pipes safe when temperatures are below freezing by keeping a thin water flowing from faucets along exterior walls, and to disconnect external hoses. The city also suggest identifying water shut-off valves in case of emergencies.

Recent storms with significant snowfall measured at the Kansas City International Airport occurred in February 2022, with 7 inches, and November of 2018, with 5.8 inches.

The biggest blizzard ever recorded in the Kansas City region was March 22-23 of 1912, when 20.5 inches fell, according to weather service data.

Snow plowing plans around Kansas City

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Snow piles up in the middle of Nichols Road in December 2022.

The forecast and uncertainty over rain or snow amounts mean that cities and county road crews are already gearing up.

Kansas City says it has 300 snow trucks and more than 400 employees ready that will work around-the-clock to clear roads, which it will also pre-treat ahead of the storm. You can follow snow plow activity on the city’s map.

Kansas City urges people to park on the north or west sides of the street to help snow plows navigate roads, and also urges people to be aware of emergency snow route signs.

In Liberty, assistant city administrator Sara Cooke said crews are monitoring the weather reports to properly time pre-treatment efforts, so that rain doesn't wash it away.

North Kansas City has begun placing snow route signs around the city, which includes prohibiting vehicles from parking on Armour Road between Fayette and Linn Streets.

Independence says it has 20 drivers tackling the city in 12-hour shifts, and will clear roads in four stages focusing first on high-traffic, high-volume corridors. Residential streets will be plowed last.

By Thursday afternoon, Johnson County crews were putting a brining solution (which contains salt) on areas that have been problematic in the past. Sanders and snow plows are to be sent out as conditions warrant.

Overland Park public works crews were awaiting weather updates before finalizing a plan for the weekend, said city spokesperson Meg Ralph. But the city was prepping the trucks and salt Thursday so everything would be ready to go as the weather worsens, she said.

In Olathe, officials are monitoring the storm’s progress. “We prep and plan for numerous scenarios. This storm looks to be tricky given the conditions for ice, but we will have drivers prepped and on shift and on call for the weekend,” said spokesperson Cody Kennedy.

Olathe residents can track all snow plows and updates here.

Merriam, Lenexa, Prairie Village and Shawnee crews were also getting ready with an eye on updated information.

Shawnee crews had already started pre-treating roads, and Prairie Village officials may also do so by Friday afternoon. Once the storm gets underway, city officials said they expect crews to be working 12-hour shifts.

Sam Zeff / KCUR 89.3 Crews work in Country Club Plaza to clear the streets after a January 2024 snow storm.

Will school be canceled around Kansas City?

Slick streets and continued cold leave open the possibility of cancellations and school closings.

As of Friday morning, it was much too early for any Kansas City-area districts to make decisions.

Inclement weather policies for Kansas City, North Kansas City, Blue Valley, Olathe and Shawnee Mission schools can be found on their websites and social media pages.

Information on Johnson County program cancellations and snow removal is here.

How you can be prepared to weather the storm

Here are some recommendations from local authorities, the weather service, Kansas Department of Transportation and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to keep in mind to ride out the storm at home:

Buy some rock salt or ice melter to de-ice slippery walkways and driveways.

Be sure to have a source of emergency heating fuel and a fire extinguisher on hand.

Check your home’s carbon monoxide detectors.

Be sure your outside heating vent is clear of snow and debris.

Have a flashlight, batteries, extra food and water, extra medicine, diapers and pet food easily on hand.

A weather radio such as is offered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is also helpful.

Minimize your pet's time outdoors, and towel off your dog's feet after being in the snow and ice.

Check under your car and be aware of feral cats.

For people experiencing homelessness, cold weather shelters are available in Johnson, Jackson and Wyandotte counties. Here’s a list of available resources and when they’re accessible.

What if there are power outages?

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 A winter storm cut power to thousands of Evergy customers on Jan. 9, 2024.

Evergy will also be monitoring the storm to keep the electricity flowing and extra staffing will be assigned during the weekend, according to a company release.

The utility advises customers to download Evergy’s mobile app to easily report outages. Officials also advise residents who depend on electronic medical devices to have an outage plan and to stay at least 30 feet away from downed lines.

Outages can be reported on Evergy’s website. For emergencies, call 911.

What if have to drive?

Driving may be tricky during and after the storm, but if you do have to drive, know that starting at noon Friday, the Kansas Highway Patrol will begin towing vehicles that have been abandoned on major highways, in order to clear the roadways.

The towing will continue until the snow is cleared and will be done at owners’ expenses.

The weather service recommends keeping a number of items in your car for emergency stops, including:

a cell phone charger,

first aid kit,

jumper cables,

spare tire,

flares,

kitty litter,

tow rope,

flashlight,

snow shovel

and blankets.

Additionally, the Highway Safety Administration advises you to drive slower, avoid tailgating snow plows and start with a full tank of gas.

A version of this story was originally published by the Johnson County Post. Juliana Garcia, Andrew Gaug, Kaylie McLauhglin, Kyle Palmer, Leah Wankum, Gabe Rosenberg and Brandon Azim contributed.