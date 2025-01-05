© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Snow piles up across the Kansas City metro as schools, government offices and businesses close

KCUR | By Madeline Fox,
Sam Zeff
Published January 5, 2025 at 8:28 AM CST
Updated January 6, 2025 at 12:02 PM CST
Two people, a father to the left and his son to the right, are bundled up and using a snowblower and a rake to clear the street in front of their parked truck with a snowplow attached to the front.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Dustin Casselman, left, and his son, Cash, remove snow from a business in Lee's Summit Sunday morning. Casselman is an independent contractor with clients mostly in eastern Jackson County.

School districts have canceled class Monday, and city halls around the metro will be closed as snow continues to accumulate. The city's warming shelters are open, and RideKC buses are serving as warming spaces as well.

This story was most recently updated at 7:42 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2024.

Local businesses, city and state government offices and school buildings are closed Monday as the heavy snowstorm sweeping across the country blankets Kansas City in deep snow.

The National Weather Service reports that the final snowfall for Sunday's storm was 11 inches — the fourth largest recorded single-day total in Kansas City, and the most snow since January 1962.

As an overall storm, the NWS said this weekend's blizzard is tied for Kansas City's 12th largest, and the biggest in three decades.

At least three people were killed in car crashes in Kansas, and one person died in Missouri. Dozens more people were injured.

Shawnee Mission, Raymore-Peculiar and Kansas City Public Schools will not open doors to students for at least the first day of the school week, alongside dozens of other districts. The University of Missouri - Kansas City is operating remotely on Monday.

Evergy had restored power to most who lost it, but just over 1,000 customers lacked electricity as of 7:34 p.m. Sunday.

At that same point, Independence Power and Light reported that it had restored power to the five customers who had lost it during an earlier outage, and the Kansas City Board of Public Utilities reported no customers without power, though some had lost it earlier in the day.

A neon green child-sized bicycle lays on its side, partially covered in snow.
Madeline Fox
/
KCUR 89.3
Municipal authorities have called on residents to stay off the roads and remain indoors.

Roads across Kansas City were covered in snow, with slowdowns and collisions reported due to poor driving conditions. You can check the status of roads in Missouri using the Missouri Department of Transportation’s road conditions map here, and in Kansas using the KanDrive map here.

“We have several hundred trucks out on the streets, up to 300, that are addressing issues right now," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said at a Sunday press conference. "This will be an operation that we expect to continue for several days.”

Lucas says a few dozen people are stranded at Kansas City International Airport, so the city is keeping restaurants open “to make sure people who are at KCI airport have something to eat, something to drink and certainly have as hospitable stay in Kansas City as they can, given the circumstances.”

A man in khakis and a heavy black coat uses a shovel to clear sidewalks in the Country Club Plaza.
Sam Zeff
/
KCUR 89.3
Crews shoveled sidewalks in the Country Club Plaza on the morning of Jan. 5, 2025.

The latest National Weather Service forecast doesn't show additional snow this week, but with temperatures below 30 degrees persisting until Friday, accumulated snow drifts are likely to linger. Wind gusts of at least three miles per hour and up to 18 miles per hour are expected through Tuesday evening.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly ordered state offices in Topeka to be closed Monday. Kansas City Hall is also closed Monday and Tuesday, and the municipal court will hold hearings virtually.

City Manager Brian Platt said trash and recycling are canceled Monday and Tuesday, so those who regularly get pickup those days will not have garbage retrieved until next week. He said additional days this week could be canceled, as well.

“When temperatures get into single digits, it’s unsafe for our workers to be out there," Platt said. "We don’t want to put our own employees at risk.”

RideKC suspended its Freedom and IRIS services Sunday due to poor road conditions. All Kansas City Area Transportation Authority buses are open to be used as warming shelters, and brick and mortar warming centers across the city have opened due to low temperatures.

A banner on a brick wall reads "Project 1020. Cold Weather Shelter."
Housing & Development
Kansas City's homeless shelter system is open for the winter. Here's where to find resources
Kate Mays

The Kansas City Streetcar, which ceased operations due to deteriorating weather conditions and limited visibility earlier Sunday morning, resumed operation as of 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

Many businesses closed early Saturday and remained closed Sunday. Staff at the Kansas City Zoo and Aquarium stayed overnight Saturday to care for the animals.

Tags
News snowBlizzardweatherNational Weather Servicewinter stormEvergyutilities
Madeline Fox
Madeline Fox is the assistant news director for KCUR. Email me at madeline@kcur.org.
See stories by Madeline Fox
Sam Zeff
You deserve to know what your taxpayer dollars are paying for and what public officials are doing on your behalf – I’ll work to report on irresponsible government spending in the Kansas City area and shed light on controversies that slow government down. And when you hear my voice in the morning, you know you’re getting everything you need to start your day. Email me at sam@kcur.org, find me on Twitter @samzeff or call me at 816-235-5004.
See stories by Sam Zeff
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now