Kansas City mayor proposes $1 million for off-duty officers to fight small-business property crimes

An ordinance pushed by Mayor Quinton Lucas would fund extra security services in Kansas City business districts through collaboration with regional law enforcement agencies — a move aimed at preventing more thefts, break-ins and vandalism incidents targeted at Kansas City small businesses.

Lucas’ proposal would invest up to $1 million to increase the presence of off-duty deputies and officers, he said, noting the funds would be outside and in addition to regular Kansas City Police Department budgeted funding.

“The city is proud to fully fund KCPD’s salary and personnel requests and will work closely with them as the department works to boost staffing over the years ahead,” said Lucas. “But we cannot wait and are committed to ending the current challenges our small business community faces, as burglaries continue, violent and tragic incidents occur, and impacted neighborhoods ask for help.”

Businesses across far-flung corners of the metro have been hit with repeated sprees of property crimes for the past year, with incidents escalating throughout the summer to include waves of overnight victims in the dozens. Tensions over the crimes reached a fever pitch in August when a popular Irish chef in Brookside East was killed outside his restaurant.

Courtesy / Anchor Island Coffee A worker at Anchor Island Coffee looks through the shattered window of the shop at 4101 Troost Ave. after an overnight break-in in August.

A fresh slate of incidents in the Westside neighborhood were reported over the past weekend.

Areas for additional enforcement stipulated by Ordinance 250044 would include, but not be limited to, Kansas City’s entertainment districts: 18th & Vine; Central Business Districts (Downtown, Crossroads, and River Market); Country Club Plaza; Westport, and Zona Rosa.

Lucas’ ordinance is scheduled to be heard in the City Council Finance, Governance, and Public Safety Committee at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 in the City Council Chambers.

If given the city’s OK, the measure would approve funding and authorize the City Manager Brian Platt to negotiate security services agreements for the use of off-duty police officers and sheriff’s deputies. The ordinance models the successful years-long collaboration between the Westport Community Improvement District, KCPD, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Neighborhood on the offense

Frustrations remain high among entrepreneurs, especially with some businesses — like Mildred’s in downtown Kansas City and Betty Rae’s in River Market — repeatedly targeted.

The River Market Community Improvement District (RMCID) Safety and Security Sub-Committee on Thursday rolled out a new program to increase the security presence specifically in the River Market neighborhood during overnight hours.

“Our analysis of reported crimes in the River Market over the last year has shown there has been a steady increase in auto-theft, theft from auto and burglary from neighborhood businesses with the majority of these crimes occurring during the ‘witching hours’ between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.,” the district said in a press release.

Courtesy / Downtown Council Two members of the Downtown Council of Kansas City’s Ambassadors force walk through downtown in their easily-recognized bright yellow jackets.

In partnership with nearly all the major property owners representing about 30 properties in the neighborhood, the district has contracted with Signal Security to provide a nightly, visible security force, seven days a week, starting immediately.

Three security officers will be dedicated to the River Market neighborhood each night, patrolling the streets and entering most of the multi-tenant residence buildings and garages as well as checking on parking lots. Two security officers will be in RMCID marked vehicles and one officer will be on foot each shift.

Residents, business owners and property managers also will have one phone number to call — (816) 421-5243 — for assistance with non-lethal incidents in the River Market at any time.

Signal Security’s overnight presence will dovetail with the work RMCID Ambassadors already perform during the day to make the River Market a clean and safe neighborhood for all, the district said.

Anyone is encouraged to call the district’s security hotline, day or night, if they witness suspicious activity, are involved in a crime, have a noise complaint, get locked out of their apartment, need a safety escort from their building or car or see disorderly conduct, loitering (inside and outside of buildings) or other nuisance behavior.

“We are very excited about this new security program for the River Market neighborhood,” said Mark Rowlands, director of contracts for the district. “And we are very grateful to the property owners, our partners in this security coalition, for helping to bring a new and improved approach to security for the whole community.”

Recovery funding still available

Lucas’ initiative to boost law enforcement presence follows a program this fall to help business owners already hit by property crimes. The Back to Business Fund, announced in mid-September, already has distributed more than $70,000 to impacted businesses.

More than 30 small business owners were awarded grants of varying amounts in December for either repairs of damaged property including broken windows, doors, and graffiti removal; or for preventative security measures including cameras and locks.

“Kansas City’s small businesses are what make our community great, and we must ensure they have the resources to thrive,” Lucas said. “The Back to Business Fund shows our commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs during challenging times, while investing in the long-term resilience of our small business community.”

Funding is still available through the program, which allots up to $3,000 per business for reimbursement for a vandalism incident that occurred from July 1, 2024 and July 31, 2025; and up to $5,000 per business as reimbursement for eligible security measures acquired between July 1, 2024 and July 31, 2025.

“The Back to Business funds will help our local businesses quickly recover and get back to business after a break in,” Lucas said. “It’s just one of the many ways we are working to support our business community, while improving public safety across Kansas City.”