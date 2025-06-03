Kansas City starts to survey tornado damage while flooding remains a threat

Damage around the Kansas City metro appears to be limited after a tornadic storm system moved through Tuesday afternoon, and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Tornado warnings were called Tuesday afternoon for Johnson County, Kansas, and Jackson County, Missouri, as well as several surrounding counties. Those have since been canceled.

The National Weather Service warned of a “confirmed large and extremely dangerous” tornado near Raytown and Independence. The tornado moved eastward towards Buckner, Missouri, but its size and strength have yet to be verified.

Some damage, including downed trees and power lines, was reported in Overland Park, Kansas; the Truman Sports Complex, which houses the Royals’ Kauffman Stadium and the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium; and Independence, Missouri.

Sam Zeff / KCUR 89.3 Flash flooding on Tuesday closes eastbound lanes at Cleaver II Boulevard and Elmwood.

More than one semi truck overturned on highways during the storm, and officials temporarily closed some roads because of flash flooding.

As of 5 p.m., Evergy reported nearly 10,000 customers without power. Independence Power and Light said more than 2,700 of its customers were without power.

"This remains an over-evolving situation," Kansas City's emergency operations team said in a press release.

Jackson County officials said they were ready to assist local first responders if needed.

“While full assessments are still underway, we’re incredible grateful for the swift and selfless actions of our emergency responders and residents,” Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. said in a statement.

Brandon Azim / KCUR 89.3 An uprooted tree overlooks Kauffman Stadium, near where a tornado was reported on June 3, 2025.

Brandon Azim / KCUR 89.3 Severe flooding at Indian Creek in south Kansas City, Missouri, near the state line on June 3, 2025.

White said additional rainfall and storms could return Tuesday evening. He said residents should avoid driving through standing water as the risk of flooding continues.

A tornado watch for the region that was initially to be in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday has been allowed to expire.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for Jackson, Clay, Platte and several other northwest Missouri counties until 7:30 p.m.

The weather service said that as of mid-afternoon, between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain had fallen in the area, with additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Winds blow trees as a severe storm passed through eastern Jackson County on June 3, 2025.

Resident Eric Johnson was walking near Indian Creek in south Kansas City shortly after the storm moved through the area. Normally, Johnson said, he would rate the creek's water intensity at a 2 out of 10. On Tuesday afternoon, he gave it a 6.

“Right now, it is not peaceful,” he said. “It’s a raging river that is kind of frightening.”

Johnson encouraged others to keep an eye on the water level from a safe distance.

“Definitely don’t try to go fishing or play in it or swim with a life jacket,” he said. “Take a look at the water levels and listen for flood warnings.”

Kansas City, Missouri, annnounced that KCATA and Streetcar operations have resumed, and community centers are open with regular hours. However, pools around the metro closed for the day.

"More than 50 street maintenance crews are monitoring the roads for damage, debris and flooding," Kansas City's Emergency Operations Team said in a statement.

Kansas City residents can report storm damage through the myKCMO app or by calling 311.

Our Emergency Operation team is continuing to monitor the weather. After the storm, cleanup will take time. Please stay off the roads if you can and let crews work safely. https://t.co/hYVgmTSXcH — Kansas City (@KansasCity) June 3, 2025

Heavy rain and flooding remain the biggest potential weather risks for the rest of the week.

"We’re going to get more showers and storms that’ll move into the area, most likely on

Thursday night into Friday," said National Weather Service meteorologist Chad Omitt on Tuesday.

However, Omitt says the risk for tornadoes appears relatively low the rest of the week.

KCUR's Brandon Azim contributed to this report.