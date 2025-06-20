Kansas City heat advisory has been extended even longer, with nights staying hot

The first official day of summer is hitting Kansas City fast — bringing an abrupt end to the metro's moderate spring.

The National Weather Service has extended a heat advisory for the Kansas City area, including Jackson, Johnson, Wyandotte, Platte and Clay counties. Temperatures are expected into the 90's, with a heat index between 100 and 106 degrees until Sunday night.

The hot days are expected to last into Wednesday.

Meteorologist Alex Krull with the National Weather Service offices in Pleasant Hill says it’s not uncommon for the Kansas City area to have 90-degree days in June. In fact, in 2022, the city had a 10-day run of 90-plus days in the middle of the month.

What’s different about this heat, however, is the humidity that it's bringing along. The humidity increases the “feels-like” temperature, or heat index.

“The temperature in humidity values over the next few days are above normal for June,” Krull said.

Also atypical, Krull said, is that it won’t cool down much at night.

“We can expect to see it stay in the upper 70’s after the sun goes down,” Krull said, “which is unusual.”

Krull said the extreme weather is the result of a high-pressure front coming up from the south.

“In this particular heat wave, we’re getting a strong ridge with high barometric pressure, and when that happens, it allows winds with warm, moist air from the Gulf region to hit us,” Krull said. “That’s what we’re going to be feeling these next few days.”

Friday also marks the launch of Kansas City's "CoolKC" summer response plan, with resources like cooling centers, harm reduction supplies and education initiatives.

The city is holding a kickoff event at on Friday, June 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 112 Elmwood Avenue.

How to prepare for the heat in Kansas City

With such hot weather lingering for a while, it's important to follow some basic health tips if you have to be outside.



Stay hydrated.

Take breaks in the shade.

Do not leave any people or pets in the car. Sunlight easily penetrates car windows, trapping the heat inside like a greenhouse and causing the temperatures to rise quickly.

Check on friends and neighbors who don’t have air conditioning, are elderly or ill.

And please, please wear sunscreen.

The first prolonged heat wave of the season will arrive on Friday and continue early next week with highs in the low to mid 90s. Dangerous heat will be possible on Friday and Saturday with heat index values ranging between 100-105. Be aware of Heat Safety Practices! pic.twitter.com/xalusnG0tm — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 19, 2025

You should also pay attention to air quality alerts during hot weather.

The Mid-America Regional Council has an air quality monitor on its website that indicates the level of smog or pollution in the air, called “ground-level ozone.” It’s caused by emissions from cars and mowers, industry and power plants.

On Thursday, MARC issued its first Ozone Action Alert of the summer season, indicating “an unhealthy level of ground-level ozone."

Poor air quality days are particularly dangerous for those with respiratory issues like asthma or COPD. Also at risk are those with heart-health concerns.

National Weather Service meteorologist Melissa Keller says people need to take these precautions seriously.

“Maybe those individuals should be limiting their outdoor activity or physical activity,” she said. “The combination of high heat and humidity, along with bad air, can be dangerous.”

Cooling centers and pools open during Kansas City's heat wave

During days of high heat, these Kansas City cooling centers are available to any member of the public, free of charge, during regular operating hours.

Johnson County also has several cooling centers:

Libraries also act as cooling centers during hours they’re open. Find locations near you:

The United Way of Greater Kansas City offers information about cooling centers, as well as ways to get air conditioners and fans.

The Kansas City Water Department is making mobile "water bars" available to residents. Homelessness Prevention Coordinator Josh Henges says people out in the heat often don't think about water until it's too late.

"So what we want to do is have intervention in folks normal everyday life," Henges said, "where they can cool off, they can get refreshed, get some water, and they can continue on their day."

You can request a mobile water station on the Kansas City Water Department website, Henges said.

Looking for places to go swimming? Here you can find KCUR's guide to outdoor pools and splash pads around Kansas City.