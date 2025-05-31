Kansas City pools are open for 2025. Here’s a guide to outdoor swimming around the metro

After missing the traditional Memorial Day opening due to bad weather, pools and water parks have finally opened up around Kansas City.

“I’m excited about it!” said Donald Strother, aquatics manager for Kansas City Parks and Recreation. “I'm excited about the direction we're going as far as the department with our aquatic section.”

Kansas City has spent a total of $6.5 million on pool repairs, improvements, and most importantly, installations.

All seven of Kansas City, Missouri’s outdoor pools are now officially open to the public, with a brand new pool at the Tony Aguirre Community Center scheduled to open in early July.

Strother said the shortage of lifeguards, which forced some pools to stay closed or run shorter seasons, appears to be over. He says the city had plenty of applicants, after a post-COVID drop.

“Our numbers slowly increased in the right direction as far as staffing. I think we have over 200 staff for all of our water parks and outdoor pools.”

Here is a list of pools that are open this summer across the metro.

Kansas City, Missouri

Mary Williams-Neal Community Center Pool

Location: 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64130

Season and hours: May 30 through mid-August, 12-6 p.m.

Admission: $5 (2 years old and up)

Line Creek Community Center Pool

Location: 5940 NW Waukomis Dr., Kansas City, MO 64151

Season and hours: May 30 through mid-August, 12-6 p.m.

Admission: $5 (2 years old and up)

Budd Park Pool

Location: 5600 Budd Park, Esplanade St., Kansas City, MO 64108

Season and hours: May 30 through mid-August, 12-6 p.m.

Admission: $5 (2 years old and up)

Gorman Pool

Location: 1101 NE 47th St., Kansas City, MO 64116

Season and hours: May 30 through mid-August, 12-6 p.m.

Admission: $5 (2 years old and up)

Grove Park Pool

Location: 1500 Benton Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64127

Season and hours: May 30 through mid-August, 12-6 pm

Admission: $5 (2 years old and up)

Tony Aguirre Community Center

Location: 2050 W Pennway St, Kansas City, MO 64108

Season and hours: Opening in July

The Bay Water Park

Location: 7101 Longview Rd., Kansas City, MO, 64134

Season and hours: May 30 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, 12-8 p.m.

Admission: $6 (under 48″ tall), $8 (48″ and taller), $7 (senior, 60+), free for kids 1 and under

The Springs Aquatic Center

Location: 9400 N Congress Ave. Kansas City, MO 64153

Season and hours: May 30 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, 12-8 p.m.

Admission: $5 (2 years old and up)

Splash pads

Kansas City, Missouri, also has several spraygrounds that are free to the public. Here are their locations :

Ashland Square Park, 2202 Elmwood Ave

Blue Valley Park, 23rd and Topping

Douglass Park, 2632 Jarboe

Garrison Park, 1124 E. Fifth St.

Gillham Park, 41st & Gillham

Harmony Park, 1015 Agnes Ave.

Loose Park, 52nd Terrace & Summit

Lykins Square, 4115 E. 7th St.

Seven Oaks Park, 4300 E. 38th St.

Spring Valley Park, 2116 W. 29th St.

Sunnyside Park, 8255 Summit

The Parade Park, 1600 Buck O’Neil Way

Savannah Hawley-Bates / KCUR 89.3 A child plays in the Mary Williams-Neal Community Center Pool in Kansas City, which opened for the season May 30.

Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Summit Waves

Location: 120 SW Blue Parkway, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Hours: Monday–Friday, 12 p.m.- 7 pm, Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Admission: $11(resident), $15( non-resident), free for ages 3 and under

Kansas City, Kansas

Parkwood Pool

Location: 950 Quindaro Blvd., Kansas City, KS 66101

Season: Opens May 24

Admission: $1 (for all ages)

Overland Park, Kansas

Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center

Location: 11950 Lowell Overland Park, KS 66213

Season and hours: May 25 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, 12-7 p.m.

Admission: $8 (all ages)

Stonegate Pool

Location: 9701 Antioch Overland Park, KS 66212

Season and hours: May 25 through Aug. 6, 12-7 p.m.

Admission: $8 (all ages)

Young's Pool

Location: 8421 W. 77th St. Overland Park, KS 66204

Season and hours: May 25 through Aug. 6, 12-7 p.m.

Admission: $8 (all ages)

Olathe, Kansas

Black Bob Bay

Location: 14570 W. 151st Street Olathe, KS 66062

Season and hours: Memorial Day to Labor Day, 12:30-7 p.m.

Admission: $10 (resident ages 3-61), $12 (non-resident ages 3-61), $5 (ages 62 and up), free for ages 2 and under

Frontier Pool

Location: 15909 W 127th St., Olathe, KS 66062

Season and hours: Memorial Day to Labor Day, 12:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Admission: $7 (resident ages 3-61), $9 (non-resident ages 3-61), $5 (ages 62 and up), free for ages 2 and under

The Beach at Lake Olathe

Location: 445 S. Ward Cliff Dr., Olathe, KS 66061

Season and hours: Memorial Day to Labor Day, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Admission: $10 (resident ages 3-61), $12 (non-resident ages 3-61), $5 (ages 62 and up), free for ages 2 and under

Oregon Trail Pool

Location: 1750 W Dennis Ave., Olathe, KS 66061

Season and hours: Memorial Day to Labor Day, Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday-Sunday 12:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Admission: $7 (resident ages 3-61), $9 (non-resident ages 3-61), $5 (ages 62 and up), free for ages 2 and under

Mill Creek Pool

Location: 320 E Poplar St., Olathe, KS 66061

Season & Hours: Memorial Day to Labor Day, Monday-Friday 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 12:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Admission: $7 (resident ages 3-61), $9 (non-resident ages 3-61), $5 (ages 62 and up), free for ages 2 and under

City of Olathe Olathe has several public pools open for the summer.

Fairway, Kansas

Fairway Pool

Location: 6136 Mission Rd., Fairway, KS 66205

Season and hours: May 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, 11:30 am -7:30 p.m. (open until 4 p.m. after August 10)

Admission: $6 (resident), $9 (non-resident), free for ages 2 and under

Lenexa, Kansas

Sar-Ko-Par Aquatic Center

Location: 8801 Greenway Ln., Lenexa, KS 66215

Season: May 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 1.

Hours: May 24-Aug. 10, 12-8 p.m. August 11-31: 4-8 p.m. Friday, 12-8 p.m. Sept. 1, 12-6 p.m.

Admission: $9 (resident), $12 (non-resident), free for ages 2 and under

Flat Rock Creek Pool

Location: 13120 W. 103rd St., Lenexa, KS 66215

Season and hours: May 24 through Aug. 3, 12-7:30 p.m.

Admission: $6 (resident), $9 (non-resident), $3 (resident ages 60 and over), $5 (non-resident ages 60 and over), free for ages 2 and under

Shawnee, Kansas

Shawnee’s splash pads — Erfurt Park and Wilder Bluff Park — are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center

Location: 13805 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66216

Season & Hours: May 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, Monday-Friday 12:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Hours subject to change after Aug 11.

Admission: $6 (resident), $10 (non-resident)

The Splash Cove at the Jim Allen Aquatic Center

Location: 5800 King Avenue, Shawnee, KS 66203

Season & Hours: May 24 through Aug. 10, Monday-Saturday 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Admission: $6 (resident), $10 (non-resident)

Belton, Missouri

Memorial Park Outdoor Water Park

Location: 520 Maurer Parkway Belton, MO 64012

Season and hours: May 31 through Aug. 17, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (open until 8 p.m. on Thursday)

Admission: $7 (resident), $10 (non-resident), free for ages 2 and under

Mission, Kansas

Mission Family Aquatic Center

Location: 5930 W 61st St., Mission, KS 66202

Season and hours: May 24 through Aug. 31, Monday-Saturday 12-7 p.m., Sunday 12-6 p.m.

Admission: $8 for all ages

Leawood, Kansas

Leawood Aquatic Center

Location: 10601 Lee Blvd., Leawood, KS, 66206

Season and hours: May 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Admission: $7 (resident), $10 (non-resident)

Merriam, Kansas

Merriam Outdoor Pool

Location: 6040 Slater Street, Merriam, KS 66202

Season & Hours: May 26-Aug. 1, 12-8 p.m.

Admission: $7 (resident youth and senior), $9 (resident adult), $9 (non-resident youth and senior), $11 (non-resident adult)

Roeland Park, Kansas

Roeland Park Aquatic Center

Location: 4843 Rosewood Dr., Roeland Park, KS 66205

Season & Hours: May 24 through Sept. 8, 12-7 p.m.

Admission: $7 (resident), $9 (non-resident)

Prairie Village, Kansas

Prairie Village Pool Complex

Location: 7711 Delmar St., Prairie Village, KS 66208

Season and hours: May 25-Labor Day, Sept. 1, 12-8 p.m. until Aug. 3, hours vary after that

Admission: $10 for residents and non-residents. $5 after 4:30 pm.