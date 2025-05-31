Kansas City pools are open for 2025. Here’s a guide to outdoor swimming around the metro
Pools around the Kansas City metro officially opened this weekend, while Johnson County offers even more places to swim. This summer will see a blend of familiar favorites and some new places to try.
After missing the traditional Memorial Day opening due to bad weather, pools and water parks have finally opened up around Kansas City.
“I’m excited about it!” said Donald Strother, aquatics manager for Kansas City Parks and Recreation. “I'm excited about the direction we're going as far as the department with our aquatic section.”
Kansas City has spent a total of $6.5 million on pool repairs, improvements, and most importantly, installations.
All seven of Kansas City, Missouri’s outdoor pools are now officially open to the public, with a brand new pool at the Tony Aguirre Community Center scheduled to open in early July.
Strother said the shortage of lifeguards, which forced some pools to stay closed or run shorter seasons, appears to be over. He says the city had plenty of applicants, after a post-COVID drop.
“Our numbers slowly increased in the right direction as far as staffing. I think we have over 200 staff for all of our water parks and outdoor pools.”
Here is a list of pools that are open this summer across the metro.
Kansas City, Missouri
Mary Williams-Neal Community Center Pool
Location: 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64130
Season and hours: May 30 through mid-August, 12-6 p.m.
Admission: $5 (2 years old and up)
Line Creek Community Center Pool
Location: 5940 NW Waukomis Dr., Kansas City, MO 64151
Season and hours: May 30 through mid-August, 12-6 p.m.
Admission: $5 (2 years old and up)
Location: 5600 Budd Park, Esplanade St., Kansas City, MO 64108
Season and hours: May 30 through mid-August, 12-6 p.m.
Admission: $5 (2 years old and up)
Location: 1101 NE 47th St., Kansas City, MO 64116
Season and hours: May 30 through mid-August, 12-6 p.m.
Admission: $5 (2 years old and up)
Location: 1500 Benton Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64127
Season and hours: May 30 through mid-August, 12-6 pm
Admission: $5 (2 years old and up)
Location: 2050 W Pennway St, Kansas City, MO 64108
Season and hours: Opening in July
Location: 7101 Longview Rd., Kansas City, MO, 64134
Season and hours: May 30 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, 12-8 p.m.
Admission: $6 (under 48″ tall), $8 (48″ and taller), $7 (senior, 60+), free for kids 1 and under
Location: 9400 N Congress Ave. Kansas City, MO 64153
Season and hours: May 30 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, 12-8 p.m.
Admission: $5 (2 years old and up)
Splash pads
Kansas City, Missouri, also has several spraygrounds that are free to the public. Here are their locations :
- Ashland Square Park, 2202 Elmwood Ave
- Blue Valley Park, 23rd and Topping
- Douglass Park, 2632 Jarboe
- Garrison Park, 1124 E. Fifth St.
- Gillham Park, 41st & Gillham
- Harmony Park, 1015 Agnes Ave.
- Loose Park, 52nd Terrace & Summit
- Lykins Square, 4115 E. 7th St.
- Seven Oaks Park, 4300 E. 38th St.
- Spring Valley Park, 2116 W. 29th St.
- Sunnyside Park, 8255 Summit
- The Parade Park, 1600 Buck O’Neil Way
Lee’s Summit, Missouri
Location: 120 SW Blue Parkway, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Hours: Monday–Friday, 12 p.m.- 7 pm, Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Admission: $11(resident), $15( non-resident), free for ages 3 and under
Kansas City, Kansas
Location: 950 Quindaro Blvd., Kansas City, KS 66101
Season: Opens May 24
Admission: $1 (for all ages)
Overland Park, Kansas
Location: 11950 Lowell Overland Park, KS 66213
Season and hours: May 25 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, 12-7 p.m.
Admission: $8 (all ages)
Location: 9701 Antioch Overland Park, KS 66212
Season and hours: May 25 through Aug. 6, 12-7 p.m.
Admission: $8 (all ages)
Location: 8421 W. 77th St. Overland Park, KS 66204
Season and hours: May 25 through Aug. 6, 12-7 p.m.
Admission: $8 (all ages)
Olathe, Kansas
Location: 14570 W. 151st Street Olathe, KS 66062
Season and hours: Memorial Day to Labor Day, 12:30-7 p.m.
Admission: $10 (resident ages 3-61), $12 (non-resident ages 3-61), $5 (ages 62 and up), free for ages 2 and under
Location: 15909 W 127th St., Olathe, KS 66062
Season and hours: Memorial Day to Labor Day, 12:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Admission: $7 (resident ages 3-61), $9 (non-resident ages 3-61), $5 (ages 62 and up), free for ages 2 and under
Location: 445 S. Ward Cliff Dr., Olathe, KS 66061
Season and hours: Memorial Day to Labor Day, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Admission: $10 (resident ages 3-61), $12 (non-resident ages 3-61), $5 (ages 62 and up), free for ages 2 and under
Location: 1750 W Dennis Ave., Olathe, KS 66061
Season and hours: Memorial Day to Labor Day, Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday-Sunday 12:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Admission: $7 (resident ages 3-61), $9 (non-resident ages 3-61), $5 (ages 62 and up), free for ages 2 and under
Location: 320 E Poplar St., Olathe, KS 66061
Season & Hours: Memorial Day to Labor Day, Monday-Friday 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 12:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Admission: $7 (resident ages 3-61), $9 (non-resident ages 3-61), $5 (ages 62 and up), free for ages 2 and under
Fairway, Kansas
Location: 6136 Mission Rd., Fairway, KS 66205
Season and hours: May 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, 11:30 am -7:30 p.m. (open until 4 p.m. after August 10)
Admission: $6 (resident), $9 (non-resident), free for ages 2 and under
Lenexa, Kansas
Location: 8801 Greenway Ln., Lenexa, KS 66215
Season: May 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 1.
Hours: May 24-Aug. 10, 12-8 p.m. August 11-31: 4-8 p.m. Friday, 12-8 p.m. Sept. 1, 12-6 p.m.
Admission: $9 (resident), $12 (non-resident), free for ages 2 and under
Location: 13120 W. 103rd St., Lenexa, KS 66215
Season and hours: May 24 through Aug. 3, 12-7:30 p.m.
Admission: $6 (resident), $9 (non-resident), $3 (resident ages 60 and over), $5 (non-resident ages 60 and over), free for ages 2 and under
Shawnee, Kansas
Shawnee’s splash pads — Erfurt Park and Wilder Bluff Park — are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center
Location: 13805 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66216
Season & Hours: May 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, Monday-Friday 12:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Hours subject to change after Aug 11.
Admission: $6 (resident), $10 (non-resident)
The Splash Cove at the Jim Allen Aquatic Center
Location: 5800 King Avenue, Shawnee, KS 66203
Season & Hours: May 24 through Aug. 10, Monday-Saturday 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Admission: $6 (resident), $10 (non-resident)
Belton, Missouri
Memorial Park Outdoor Water Park
Location: 520 Maurer Parkway Belton, MO 64012
Season and hours: May 31 through Aug. 17, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (open until 8 p.m. on Thursday)
Admission: $7 (resident), $10 (non-resident), free for ages 2 and under
Mission, Kansas
Location: 5930 W 61st St., Mission, KS 66202
Season and hours: May 24 through Aug. 31, Monday-Saturday 12-7 p.m., Sunday 12-6 p.m.
Admission: $8 for all ages
Leawood, Kansas
Location: 10601 Lee Blvd., Leawood, KS, 66206
Season and hours: May 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
Admission: $7 (resident), $10 (non-resident)
Merriam, Kansas
Location: 6040 Slater Street, Merriam, KS 66202
Season & Hours: May 26-Aug. 1, 12-8 p.m.
Admission: $7 (resident youth and senior), $9 (resident adult), $9 (non-resident youth and senior), $11 (non-resident adult)
Roeland Park, Kansas
Location: 4843 Rosewood Dr., Roeland Park, KS 66205
Season & Hours: May 24 through Sept. 8, 12-7 p.m.
Admission: $7 (resident), $9 (non-resident)
Prairie Village, Kansas
Location: 7711 Delmar St., Prairie Village, KS 66208
Season and hours: May 25-Labor Day, Sept. 1, 12-8 p.m. until Aug. 3, hours vary after that
Admission: $10 for residents and non-residents. $5 after 4:30 pm.