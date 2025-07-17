© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City will start turning food waste into compost as area landfills near capacity

KCUR | By Brandon Azim
Published July 17, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Mayor Quinton Lucas tests Mill food recycling bin by dumping a tangerine peel inside
Brandon Azim
/
KCUR
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas throws a tangerine peel into one of the new recycling bins now at community centers, municipal buildings and fire stations around the city.

In a new partnership with a company that provides high-tech garbage cans that turn food into compost, Kansas City will compost hundreds of thousands of tons of food waste for use on gardens and to grow food. Kansas Citians can now bring their food scraps to one of 50 bins around the city.

In the Southeast Community Center at 4201 E 63rd Street, a crowd of city officials and environmental enthusiasts gather around a small white bin equipped with cutting-edge technology meant to cut back on the city's food waste that ends of in landfills while also helping local growers.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas dumps the peel of a tangerine into the bin, a symbolic move officially announcing a partnership between the city and the food recycling company Mill. Mill, based in San Bruno, California, is providing the high-tech bins that will break down the food scraps to make them compost ready.

A total of 50 of the food recycling bins will be distributed to community centers, municipal buildings, and fire stations around Kansas City.

Head of Policy with Mill, Lou Pieh, said the food recycling bin is an easy-to-use appliance.

“It dries and grinds food scraps, removing 80% of the moisture content,” he said. “When you remove water from food, it becomes shelf stable. This device can handle about 40 pounds of wet food scraps before you need to empty it.”

Jansen Adam is joined by Mayor Quinton Lucas and Lou Pieh at the podium during press conference.
Brandon Azim
/
KCUR
City Environmental Officer Jansen Adam explains why the food recycling program is important.

Once a bin is full, staff at the facility will dump the food waste into a larger bin, which will be picked up by local composting companies like KC Can Compost and Missouri Organic Recycling. and used for gardens and farms.

Pieh says the device can also measure garbage that is being converted into compost, an innovation that is useful as the city looks to monitor how much gets dumped into landfills.

Mayor Lucas said Kansas City is on course to need a new landfill within the next ten years, and food waste is one of the biggest reasons why. Recent data reveals that the city dumps some 400 thousand tons of food waste into landfills every year.

Chief Environmental Officer for Kansas City, Jensen Adams, said the partnership is an intentional and valuable way to redirect food waste.

“We choose what we're going to do with (food waste), so that it continues in a closed loop, a circular economy, rather than just ending up in the landfill,” Adams said.

Kansas Citians have access to the recycling food bins at locations around the city Wednesday, July 16.

“We’re making strategic investments in Kansas City’s future long term,” Lucas said. “We want to make sure we are innovating with our city as a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable place.”
Brandon Azim
I was raised on the East Side of Kansas City and feel a strong affinity to communities there. As KCUR's Solutions reporter, I'll be spending time in underserved communities across the metro, exploring how they are responding to their challenges. I will look for evidence to explain why certain responses succeed while others fail, and what we can learn from those outcomes. This might mean sharing successes here or looking into how problems like those in our communities have been successfully addressed elsewhere. Having spent a majority of my life in Kansas City, I want to provide the people I've called friends and family with possible answers to their questions and speak up for those who are not in a position to speak for themselves.
See stories by Brandon Azim
