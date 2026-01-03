© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kansas City's U.S. representatives react to U.S. military action in Venezuela

KCUR | By Laura Ziegler
Published January 3, 2026 at 9:19 PM CST
Supporters of Venezuela's current and former president, Nicolas Maduro and the late Hugo Chavez, hold posters with their images in Caracas on Saturday.
Jesus Vargas
/
Getty Images
Supporters of Venezuela's current and former president, Nicolas Maduro and the late Hugo Chavez, hold posters with their images in Caracas on Saturday.

In a military maneuver the Trump administration is calling "Operation Absolute Resolve," Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured in their home in Caracas early Saturday morning. They are now in U.S. custody in New York and will face criminal charges, including narco-terrorism and cocaine importation.

Area elected officials reacted along party lines.

In a post on "X", Missouri 5th District Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a democrat, called the raid "deeply damaging to America's reputation around the world."

The two Missouri Republican representatives from the Kansas City area, 4th District Rep. Mark Alford and 6th District Rep. Sam Graves, praised President Trump's action.

Alford, also posting on "X", said the president of Venezuela had been allowing drugs to poison our communities. He called President Trump's move "bold."

"

Rep. Graves posted a message with a similar tone, saying the president's "decisive action" will allow the Venezuelan president to face justice for "flooding our country with drugs."

Kansas U.S. Senator Dr. Roger Marshall praised the U.S. military for protecting American lives. There were no U.S. casualties. We do not yet know about casualties among Venezuelans.

Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Ks.3) said in a statement that while she acknowledged Maduro was a ruthless autocrat, the overnight raid was a mistake.

“President Maduro is a brutal dictator who has harmed the Venezuelan people. And launching overnight strikes without Congressional authorization or a clear explanation puts U.S. troops in danger and risks further escalation. The American people deserve answers.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas weighed in on Facebook, saying he did not think the thousands of men and women from the Kansas City area should have to serve as "world police" in Venezuela.
Tags
News Emanuel Cleaver IISharice DavidsRoger MarshallMark AlfordSam GravesSouth AmericaU.S. Military
Laura Ziegler
As Kansas City grows and diversifies, journalists need to listen to the people, to your challenges and successes..As engagement and solutions editor, I’ll make sure we’re framing stories based on what we hear from you, and we’ll partner with communities so our stories help us understand and connect to one another. Email me at lauraz@kcur.org.
See stories by Laura Ziegler
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR