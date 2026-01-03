Kansas City's U.S. representatives react to U.S. military action in Venezuela

In a military maneuver the Trump administration is calling "Operation Absolute Resolve," Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured in their home in Caracas early Saturday morning. They are now in U.S. custody in New York and will face criminal charges, including narco-terrorism and cocaine importation.

Area elected officials reacted along party lines.

In a post on "X", Missouri 5th District Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a democrat, called the raid "deeply damaging to America's reputation around the world."

The president’s reckless decision to put our servicemembers in harm’s way by attacking a sovereign nation without a coherent rationale or approval from Congress is unconstitutional, destabilizing to the region, and deeply damaging to America’s reputation around the world.



My… — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) January 3, 2026

The two Missouri Republican representatives from the Kansas City area, 4th District Rep. Mark Alford and 6th District Rep. Sam Graves, praised President Trump's action.

Alford, also posting on "X", said the president of Venezuela had been allowing drugs to poison our communities. He called President Trump's move "bold."

"

We strongly support President Trump and the administration’s bold actions to take illegitimate Venezuelan President and narco terrorist Nicolas Maduro into U.S. custody.



Venezuelan drugs have poisoned our communities for far too long and we look forward to Maduro facing swift… — Rep. Mark Alford (@RepMarkAlford) January 3, 2026

Rep. Graves posted a message with a similar tone, saying the president's "decisive action" will allow the Venezuelan president to face justice for "flooding our country with drugs."

Nicolas Maduro, a ruthless Communist dictator, has been engaged in narco-terrorism for years, flooding our country with deadly drugs and killing our kids. Because of President Trump's decisive action, Maduro will finally face justice for his crimes. Thank you to our courageous… — Rep. Sam Graves (@RepSamGraves) January 3, 2026

Kansas U.S. Senator Dr. Roger Marshall praised the U.S. military for protecting American lives. There were no U.S. casualties. We do not yet know about casualties among Venezuelans.

Absolute Resolve was successful, and completed without the loss of American life, because of the bravery and precision of our military, the finest in the world. God bless the United States military. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 3, 2026

Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Ks.3) said in a statement that while she acknowledged Maduro was a ruthless autocrat, the overnight raid was a mistake.

“President Maduro is a brutal dictator who has harmed the Venezuelan people. And launching overnight strikes without Congressional authorization or a clear explanation puts U.S. troops in danger and risks further escalation. The American people deserve answers.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas weighed in on Facebook, saying he did not think the thousands of men and women from the Kansas City area should have to serve as "world police" in Venezuela.