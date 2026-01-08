Kansas City protesters call for abolishing ICE and remembering woman killed by agent

More than 200 people braved a cold rain outside City Hall on Thursday night to call for abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and to denounce the killing of a former Kansas City woman at an ICE agent’s hands.

With a slew of anti-ICE rallying cries and homemade signs melting in the rain, protesters said the killing of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis earlier this week is emblematic of the dangerous, daily mass deportations by ICE.

Good was shot while inside her car during an encounter with multiple ICE agents in south Minneapolis on Wednesday. The Trump administration has claimed the ICE agent acted in self-defense; the governor of Minnesota, the mayor of Minneapolis and multiple witnesses have rejected those claims and said the shooting was reckless.

Zach Perez / KCUR 89.3 Despite rain and heavy winds, more than 200 protesters gathered in Ilus W. Davis Park to speak out against violence carried out by ICE agents around the country.

Brittany Tilander, a 35-year-old queer woman at the Kansas City protest, said she identified with Good, who had a wife and was 37. Her death really hit home, Tilander said.

“In times like this, I don’t really know what to do but be around the people who share the feelings I have. It makes me feel less alone, and it makes me feel less powerless in a time when we’re made to feel really powerless,” she said.

People driving downtown at dusk honked at protesters who held signs with Good’s picture that read, “STOP ICE TERROR.” Protesters responded back to leaders’ calls of “Money for health and education! Not for racist deportation!”

Bill Drummond was decked out in bright orange rain gear and waved a large American flag at the cars going by. The 72-year-old from Kansas City said he spent his high school years in Barcelona when Spain was led by the fascist dictator Francisco Franco.

"I am full of energy because of the situation the United States is in right now," Drummond said. "I know what fascism looks like and this is a fascist situation."

Zach Perez / KCUR 89.3 Members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation handed out dozens of signs to residents during Thursday night's protest.

The protest was organized by the Kansas City branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which is part of a new effort called “KC ICE Free.” Tay Castillo, who is part of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, said they are increasing community trainings and putting together rapid response teams to try to keep ICE out.

“We must ensure that ICE is not operating in our streets. They do not operate in our workplaces. They stay out of our business,” Castillo said. “We will fight for these demands through our unions, through our school boards, through our legislatures.”

Basil Brown, 21, said she didn’t belong to the organizing group but felt it was important to turn out to the action.

Shelly Rodgers, 50, wore a sweatshirt that said “resist” and criticized the Trump administration’s targeting of several minority groups.

“I feel like I’m everyone, you know what I mean? I’m an immigrant, I’m trans, I’m not, but I’m trans. You know what I mean?" she said. "Anybody who’s getting attacked."

Additional protests

By Wednesday night, demonstrations emerged in New York City, Chicago, Portland, Oregon, and other major cities, with many protesters voicing anger over Good's death and the presence of ICE in their own communities, NPR reported.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation hosted a protest Thursday night in St. Louis’s Grove neighborhood.

A second rally is planned for this weekend in Kansas City. A vigil for ICE victims will begin at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Mill Creek Park.

Sanctuary Alliance, a group of community organizers, will demonstrate on Sunday in downtown Lawrence, Kansas. The group said in a statement that it wants to “show up for all those who have been harmed at the hands of ICE,” according to the Lawrence Times.