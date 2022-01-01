© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Page Not Found

We can't find the page you requested, or it is no longer on our site.

If you're looking for the Kansas City Symphony, we are only allowed to share audio for this program up to four weeks after the program's original air date.

Here are some links to help you out.

KCUR 89.3 | 91.9 Classical KC | Contact Us |  Programs |  News

And in the meantime, please enjoy this story about something else that was lost, and then found again.

Man wearing and blue and gray plaid shirt holds a laptop computer that shows a music website including a photo of a man, woman and small child. There's a Christmas tree behind him and other Christmas decorations.
Arts & Life
What a lost Christmas tape from 1968 can teach Kansas City about holiday joy
Gina Kaufmann
In the early 2000s, a musician found a tape documenting a Kansas City family's Christmas celebration from the 1960s. Now, this time capsule of bygone joy is a gift to the people on the tape — and everyone else who listens.