Phil Galewitz is a senior correspondent at KHN covering Medicaid, Medicare, long-term care, hospitals, and various state health issues. He has covered the health beat for more than two decades. He is a former board member of the Association of Health Care Journalists. In 2004-05, he was a Kaiser Media Fellow and wrote about community solutions for the uninsured. Before coming to KHN, he was at The Palm Beach Post and was a national health industry writer for The Associated Press and The Patriot-News in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He has a bachelor’s in health planning and administration and a master’s in public administration with an emphasis in health policy from Penn State University.