Pick up your exclusive KCUR t-shirt!

Get ready to show off your love of KCUR!

We have three pick-up opportunities for you: you can pick up your shirt(s), browse other KCUR merch, and meet members of the staff. We'd love to see you in person on any of these dates:



Tuesday, December 16, any time between 8-9:30 a.m.

Rochester Brewing & Roasting in the Crossroads

2129 Washington St., KCMO 64108

Between Southwest Boulevard and Avienda Cesar E. Chavez



2129 Washington St., KCMO 64108 Wednesday, December 17, any time between 4:30-6 p.m.

Friction Beer Co. in Shawnee

11018 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203

Intersection of Johnson Drive and Nieman Road



11018 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203 Thursday, December 18, any time between 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Rochester Brewing & Roasting in Parkville

100 S. Main Street, Parkville, MO 64152

In historic downtown Parkville



Please let us know if you can join us! We'll have your shirt(s) ready and waiting for you.

I'm not able to attend on any of these dates. What are my options?

Click here to let us know which alternate option you prefer.

Thanks to our pick-up partners!

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: Will you ship to multiple addresses?

A: Sorry, we are only able to ship to the address you provided on your donation form.

Q: I want to order more shirts. How can I do that?

A: We will have a limited number of extra t-shirts available for an additional donation at each of the three pick-up locations on Dec. 16-18. You may purchase additional KCUR merchandise on-site.

Q: What if I need a different size?

A: We will have a limited number of extra t-shirts at the three pick-up locations on Dec. 16-18 and you may be able to swap sizes there, if we have sufficient stock available.

Q: Who can I contact with questions?

A: Contact the KCUR Membership team at membership@kcur.org.