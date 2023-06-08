© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
A People's History of Kansas City

Kansas City’s first Pride parade

By Suzanne Hogan,
Mackenzie Martin
Published June 8, 2023 at 3:00 AM CDT
Lea Hopkins at Kansas City's 2022 Pride parade.
Image Courtesy of Kansas City Pride Community Alliance
Lea Hopkins at Kansas City's 2022 Pride parade.

Kansas City’s first Pride parade in 1977 was spearheaded by Lea Hopkins, a bold, Black lesbian whose organizing sparked a wider gay rights movement that continues today. But it was only a few weeks after that successful event that Hopkins found herself on the defense again, when a prominent anti-gay activist came on a crusade through town.

Suzanne Hogan
Suzanne Hogan
Mackenzie Martin
Whether it’s something happening right now or something that happened 100 years ago, some stories don’t fit in the short few minutes of a newscast. As a podcast producer at KCUR, I help investigate questions and local curiosities in a way that brings listeners along for adventures with plot twists and thought-provoking ideas. Sometimes there isn’t an easy answer in the end – but my hope is that we all leave with a greater understanding of the city we live in. Reach me at mackenzie@kcur.org.
