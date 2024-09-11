© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
A People's History of Kansas City

A librarian’s history of the Westside

By Mackenzie Martin,
Celia Morton
Published September 11, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Armed with a tape recorder, Kansas City librarian Irene Ruiz cataloged the evolving history of the Westside and made the library a more welcoming place for the Mexican immigrants and Latinos who lived there. Today, the Westside branch of the Kansas City Public Library — featuring the robust Spanish language collection that Ruiz began — is named in her honor. Mackenzie Martin traces how Ruiz brought her activism and sense of community across all the chapters of her life.

This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported, produced and mixed by Mackenzie Martin with editing by Gabe Rosenberg and Suzanne Hogan, and help from Celia Morton.

A People's History of Kansas City
Mackenzie Martin
Mackenzie Martin is a senior podcast producer at KCUR Studios and host of the podcast, A People's History of Kansas City. Contact her at mackenzie@kcur.org.
Celia Morton
Celia Morton is the KCUR Studios intern for summer 2024. Email her at cmorton@kcur.org.
