Celia Morton is the KCUR Studios intern for summer 2024. She is currently a senior at College of the Atlantic in Maine, majoring in human ecology and audio storytelling.

She won the Best Fiction podcast at the Black Snapper International Audio Festival in Australia for her audio-fiction piece Driftwood Stories, and has produced oral history exhibits for island communities in Maine.

Although she was born in Sweden, she grew up in a beach town in Costa Rica, before moving back to Stockholm as a teenager. Outside of audio, Celia loves learning new languages and dancing salsa, bachata and merengue.

Email her at cmorton@kcur.org.