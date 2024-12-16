© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
A People's History of Kansas City

Searching for Nora Holt’s stolen music

By Mackenzie Martin,
Sam WismanOlivia Hewitt
Published December 16, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Nora Holt was the first Black person in the United States to earn a master’s degree in music. A prolific composer of more than 200 musical pieces and a club-hopping socialite, she once wrote a 42-page work for a 100-piece orchestra. But you’ve probably never heard any of it. Scholars have dreamt of finding her stolen manuscripts for nearly a century, according to Classical KC’s Sam Wisman.

This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported by Sam Wisman, and produced by Mackenzie Martin and Olivia Hewitt, with editing by Luke X. Martin and Suzanne Hogan. Mix by Mackenzie Martin and Olivia Hewitt. It is a collaboration with 91.9 Classical KC.

A People's History of Kansas City
Mackenzie Martin
Mackenzie Martin is a senior podcast producer at KCUR Studios and host of the podcast, A People's History of Kansas City. Contact her at mackenzie@kcur.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
