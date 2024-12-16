Searching for Nora Holt’s stolen music
Nora Holt was the first Black person in the United States to earn a master’s degree in music. A prolific composer of more than 200 musical pieces and a club-hopping socialite, she once wrote a 42-page work for a 100-piece orchestra. But you’ve probably never heard any of it. Scholars have dreamt of finding her stolen manuscripts for nearly a century, according to Classical KC’s Sam Wisman.
This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported by Sam Wisman, and produced by Mackenzie Martin and Olivia Hewitt, with editing by Luke X. Martin and Suzanne Hogan. Mix by Mackenzie Martin and Olivia Hewitt. It is a collaboration with 91.9 Classical KC.