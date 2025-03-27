Rebuilding Kansas City's relationship with its public schools
Kansas City is asking voters to buy into its public school system for the first time in nearly 60 years. Even after Kansas City Public Schools regained accreditation and turned around student performance, its crumbling buildings offer a persistent reminder of the city’s disinvestment and distrust — a relationship strained by decades of racism, a history-making desegregation case, and plenty of internal turmoil.
KCUR’s Jodi Fortino explains how the city and its schools got to this critical point.
Read more about Kansas City's history with public education here.
This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported by Jodi Fortino and produced and mixed by Mackenzie Martin, with editing by Gabe Rosenberg and Madeline Fox.