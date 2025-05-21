© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
A People's History of Kansas City

A publishing house for lesbians, by lesbians

By Olivia Hewitt,
Mackenzie Martin
Published May 21, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Crysta Henthorne / Barbara Grier and Donna McBride Naiad Press Collection, James C. Hormel LGBTQIA Center, San Francisco Public Library

As the gay rights movement began picking up steam in the 1970s, Barbara Grier co-founded the largest lesbian publishing company in the world — right from her Kansas City home. KCUR's Olivia Hewitt reports that Grier was bold, controversial, and unstoppable in her mission to make books reflect the people and love stories in her life.

This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported, produced, and mixed by Olivia Hewitt. Editing by Mackenzie Martin, Gabe Rosenberg, and Suzanne Hogan.

A People's History of Kansas City
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
Mackenzie Martin
As senior podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I interview everyday people and dig through old newspaper articles to unearth stories of the visionaries and renegades who created this region. I focus on bringing the past to life, so we can all better understand the city we live in today. Email me at mackenzie@kcur.org.
