A People's History of Kansas City

Bob Dole, the ADA, and the power of collective activism

By Mackenzie Martin
Published July 16, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Used by permission. Tom Olin Collection. Ward M Canaday Center for Special Collections, University of Toledo Libraries.

Signed 35 years ago this month, the Americans with Disabilities Act was the world’s first comprehensive civil rights law for people with disabilities — guaranteeing equal opportunity in public accommodations, employment, and more. But as Mackenzie Martin reports, it likely wouldn't have passed without relentless grassroots activism, or the advocacy of Kansas Republican Bob Dole.

This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported, produced, and mixed by Mackenzie Martin, with editing by Suzanne Hogan and Gabe Rosenberg. 

Mackenzie Martin
As senior podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I interview everyday people and dig through old newspaper articles to unearth stories of the visionaries and renegades who created this region. I focus on bringing the past to life, so we can all better understand the city we live in today. Email me at mackenzie@kcur.org.
