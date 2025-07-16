Bob Dole, the ADA, and the power of collective activism
Signed 35 years ago this month, the Americans with Disabilities Act was the world’s first comprehensive civil rights law for people with disabilities — guaranteeing equal opportunity in public accommodations, employment, and more. But as Mackenzie Martin reports, it likely wouldn't have passed without relentless grassroots activism, or the advocacy of Kansas Republican Bob Dole.
This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported, produced, and mixed by Mackenzie Martin, with editing by Suzanne Hogan and Gabe Rosenberg.