Are tornado urban legends like the ‘Tonganoxie Split’ real?
For decades, urban legends have held that tornadoes seem to “split” around certain cities, like Tonganoxie, Kansas, or avoid sacred places, like Burnett’s Mound in Topeka. Mackenzie Martin and Maya Cederlund investigate whether these weather myths are backed up by evidence — or if they’re just stories we tell ourselves in the dark.
This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was produced and mixed by Mackenzie Martin. It includes reporting by Maya Cederlund. Editing by Suzanne Hogan and Gabe Rosenberg.