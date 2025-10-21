© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCUR 89.3 is operating at low power to allow tower repairs. Our stream remains online at KCUR.org and the NPR app
A People's History of Kansas City

Are tornado urban legends like the ‘Tonganoxie Split’ real?

By Mackenzie Martin,
Maya Cederlund
Published October 21, 2025 at 3:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Image courtesy of the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library
/
Crysta Henthorne, KCUR 89.3

For decades, urban legends have held that tornadoes seem to “split” around certain cities, like Tonganoxie, Kansas, or avoid sacred places, like Burnett’s Mound in Topeka. Mackenzie Martin and Maya Cederlund investigate whether these weather myths are backed up by evidence — or if they’re just stories we tell ourselves in the dark.

This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was produced and mixed by Mackenzie Martin. It includes reporting by Maya Cederlund. Editing by Suzanne Hogan and Gabe Rosenberg.

A People's History of Kansas City
Stay Connected
Mackenzie Martin
As senior podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I interview everyday people and dig through old newspaper articles to unearth stories of the visionaries and renegades who created this region. I focus on bringing the past to life, so we can all better understand the city we live in today. Email me at mackenzie@kcur.org.
See stories by Mackenzie Martin
Maya Cederlund
Maya Cederlund is the 2025 summer intern for KCUR. Email her at mcederlund@kcur.org
See stories by Maya Cederlund
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR