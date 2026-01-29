© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
A People's History of Kansas City

When jaywalking became a crime

By Mackenzie Martin
Published January 29, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
Kansas City was not only the birthplace of the term “jaywalking,” it also became the first city in the U.S. to arrest people for such a crime. Fueled by auto industry propaganda, this decision set off a nationwide trend to redesign our roads for the car — at the expense of everyone else. Mackenzie Martin reports in the first of our two-part series.

This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported, produced, and mixed by Mackenzie Martin. Editing by Suzanne Hogan and Gabe Rosenberg.

A People's History of Kansas City
Mackenzie Martin
As senior podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I interview everyday people and dig through old newspaper articles to unearth stories of the visionaries and renegades who created this region. I focus on bringing the past to life, so we can all better understand the city we live in today. Email me at mackenzie@kcur.org.
