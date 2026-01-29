When jaywalking became a crime
Kansas City was not only the birthplace of the term “jaywalking,” it also became the first city in the U.S. to arrest people for such a crime. Fueled by auto industry propaganda, this decision set off a nationwide trend to redesign our roads for the car — at the expense of everyone else. Mackenzie Martin reports in the first of our two-part series.
This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported, produced, and mixed by Mackenzie Martin. Editing by Suzanne Hogan and Gabe Rosenberg.