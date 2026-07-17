The marvelous Maud Wagner, the tattooed lady of Kansas
A break-in at a Kansas farmhouse unearthed a trove of artifacts from Maud Wagner, one of the country’s first known female commercial tattoo artists. Wagner was born in Emporia and ran off to join the circus until a fateful meeting pushed her to pursue carnival stardom, inked from head to toe. KCUR’s Julie Denesha and Mackenzie Martin explore Wagner’s journey and the permanent mark she left on the world.
This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported by Julie Denesha. It was produced by Mackenzie Martin and Seth Jahraus. Mix by Mackenzie Martin. Editing by Luke X. Martin and Suzanne Hogan.