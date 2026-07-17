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A People's History of Kansas City

The marvelous Maud Wagner, the tattooed lady of Kansas

By Mackenzie Martin,
Julie DeneshaSeth Jahraus
Published July 17, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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Prints and Photographs Division of the Library of Congress
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Crysta Henthorne, KCUR 89.3

A break-in at a Kansas farmhouse unearthed a trove of artifacts from Maud Wagner, one of the country’s first known female commercial tattoo artists. Wagner was born in Emporia and ran off to join the circus until a fateful meeting pushed her to pursue carnival stardom, inked from head to toe. KCUR’s Julie Denesha and Mackenzie Martin explore Wagner’s journey and the permanent mark she left on the world.

This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported by Julie Denesha. It was produced by Mackenzie Martin and Seth Jahraus. Mix by Mackenzie Martin. Editing by Luke X. Martin and Suzanne Hogan.

Tags
A People's History of Kansas City People's History Kansas City EmporiaTattooshistory
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Mackenzie Martin
As senior podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I interview everyday people and dig through old newspaper articles to unearth stories of the visionaries and renegades who created this region. I focus on bringing the past to life, so we can all better understand the city we live in today. Email me at mackenzie@kcur.org.
See stories by Mackenzie Martin
Julie Denesha
As KCUR’s arts reporter, I use words, sounds and images to take readers on a journey behind the scenes and into the creative process. I want to introduce listeners to the local creators who enrich our thriving arts communities. I hope to strengthen the Kansas City scene and encourage a deeper appreciation for the arts. Contact me at julie@kcur.org.
See stories by Julie Denesha
Seth Jahraus
Seth Jahraus is the 2026 summer intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at seth.jahraus@kcur.org.
See stories by Seth Jahraus
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