Hungry For MO

The salad days of Wish-Bone dressing

By Jenny Vergara,
Natasha BaileyMackenzie Martin
Published December 14, 2022 at 3:00 AM CST
In 1948, Phillip Sollomi debuted an Italian vinaigrette at his Kansas City fried chicken restaurant, the Wishbone. An immediate hit, the salad dressing formed the foundation for an empire: You can find that iconic Wish-Bone bottle in nearly every supermarket in the country. Decades after Sollomi left the company, his family has returned to the city to reclaim their legacy.

Read more about the Wishbone restaurant and the rise of Wish-Bone Italian dressing, from KCUR's Mackenzie Martin and Jenny Vergara.

Hungry For MO is a production of KCUR Studios, with support from the Missouri Humanities Council. It’s hosted by Natasha Bailey and Jenny Vergara. This episode was written and produced by Mackenzie Martin with editing from Gabe Rosenberg and Suzanne Hogan. Sound design and mix by Mackenzie Martin with help from intern Zacchary Rodgers. Music this episode from Blue Dot Sessions.

Hungry For MO
Jenny Vergara
Jenny Vergara is one of the hosts of Hungry For MO.
Natasha Bailey
Natasha Bailey is one of the hosts of Hungry For MO.
Mackenzie Martin
Whether it’s something happening right now or something that happened 100 years ago, some stories don’t fit in the short few minutes of a newscast. As a podcast producer at KCUR, I help investigate questions and local curiosities in a way that brings listeners along for adventures with plot twists and thought-provoking ideas. Sometimes there isn’t an easy answer in the end – but my hope is that we all leave with a greater understanding of the city we live in. Reach me at mackenzie@kcur.org or find me on Twitter @_macmartin.
