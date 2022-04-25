© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Can Kansas lawmakers override the governor's vetoes?

Published April 25, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas lawmakers are back today for a veto override session, after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly rejected multiple bills passed by the GOP-controlled legislature — including a ban on transgender athletes in girls' and women's sports, and a "Parent's Bill of Rights." Overturning those vetoes will be a challenge, but not impossible.

The Kansas Legislature gets back to work after its spring recess and an eventful three weeks. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly signed multiple bills approved by a Republican-controlled legislature into law — such as the state budget and a ban on "sanctuary cities" — and issued some high-profile vetoes. The fate of legislation on transgender athletes, parental involvement in public school curriculum, and plastic bags hang in the balance.

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Tim Carpenter, senior reporter for the Kansas Reflector, about his impressions of this year’s session.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
