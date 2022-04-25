Can Kansas lawmakers override the governor's vetoes?

The Kansas Legislature gets back to work after its spring recess and an eventful three weeks. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly signed multiple bills approved by a Republican-controlled legislature into law — such as the state budget and a ban on "sanctuary cities" — and issued some high-profile vetoes. The fate of legislation on transgender athletes, parental involvement in public school curriculum, and plastic bags hang in the balance.

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Tim Carpenter, senior reporter for the Kansas Reflector, about his impressions of this year’s session.

