What Kansas lawmakers accomplished this session

Kansas lawmakers are effectively done with the 2022 legislative session. Last week, two hot-button bills — a proposed ban on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports and a measure that would give parents more control over what their kids are taught in school — failed to get enough votes to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s vetoes. But the governor did sign a major piece of legislation eliminating the sales tax on food by 2025. Stephen Koranda of the Kansas News Service brings us up to speed.

There are 21 Republicans seeking to succeed Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt later this summer. But much of the focus has been on one contender: Former Gov. Eric Greitens, who is hoping to wade through a storm of scandal that’s threatening to upend his political ambitions. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum reports on the state of Missouri’s GOP Senate primary.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.