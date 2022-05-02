© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

What Kansas lawmakers accomplished this session

Published May 2, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

Kansas lawmakers returned to the capitol last week for a whirlwind veto session, notable not only for what passed but also for what failed to make it across the finish line. Also, why former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is stoking concern among Republican political insiders.

Kansas lawmakers are effectively done with the 2022 legislative session. Last week, two hot-button bills — a proposed ban on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports and a measure that would give parents more control over what their kids are taught in school — failed to get enough votes to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s vetoes. But the governor did sign a major piece of legislation eliminating the sales tax on food by 2025. Stephen Koranda of the Kansas News Service brings us up to speed.

There are 21 Republicans seeking to succeed Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt later this summer. But much of the focus has been on one contender: Former Gov. Eric Greitens, who is hoping to wade through a storm of scandal that’s threatening to upend his political ambitions. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum reports on the state of Missouri’s GOP Senate primary.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags

Kansas City Today Kansas HouseKansas GovernorKansas News ServiceMissouriMissouri SenateEric Greitens
Lisa Rodriguez
Slow news days are a thing of the past. As KCUR’s news director, I want to cut through the noise, provide context to the headlines, and give you news you can use in your daily life – information that will empower you to make informed decisions about your neighborhood, your city and the region. Email me at lisa@kcur.org or follow me on Twitter @larodrig.
See stories by Lisa Rodriguez
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Related Content