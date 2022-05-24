Why Kansas City Starbucks workers are unionizing

Employees at five Starbucks stores around Kansas City have so far filed for union elections — and one of them is headed to a vote on Tuesday. But as KCUR's Jacob Martin reports, baristas say the company's union-busting efforts have made them reconsider whether the company really cares about their employees.

Advances in gene therapy over the years has afforded many with rare conditions the ability to treat what was once considered untreatable. However, some fear that the fix they need won't come so soon. KCUR’s Alex Smith has the story of a Kansas man who spent years advocating for research that he worries won’t be ready in time to help him or his family.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.