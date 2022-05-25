A high-stakes year for Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly

The Kansas Legislature adjourned on Monday, ending the final session of Gov. Laura Kelly's first term in office. The Republican-controlled House and Senate overrode several more of Kelly's vetoes and left a number of Democratic priorities unfulfilled.

"In spite of many efforts to thwart our agenda," Kelly tells KCUR's Brian Ellison, "we got a lot done."

Now the Democratic governor is preparing for a reelection fight coming up this November, where she'll likely face Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. But Kelly says she's a "more formidable candidate" than she was in 2018.

Before then, voters will weigh in on a ballot issue in August, which would remove the right to an abortion from the Kansas Constitution.

"My position on reproductive rights has been clear from the get-go, from the moment I walked onto the Senate floor," said Kelly, a former lawmaker. "I really do believe this is a decision that should be left to a woman and her physician, and not involve politicians."

