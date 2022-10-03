© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Missouri's 2022 election: What you need to know

Published October 3, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
With the 2022 midterm elections about five weeks away, we're taking a deep dive into what’s on the Missouri ballot — including some significant ballot issues and an open U.S. Senate race.

Much attention is being focused on the elections on the Kansas side of the state line, where races for governor, attorney general and the congressional seat that covers Johnson County and part of Wyandotte County are all too close to call.

The Missouri ballot may seem boring in comparison, but it too features significant races, controversial ballot questions and a newly redistricted Legislature. KCUR's Brian Ellison talks with Jason Hancock of the Missouri Independent.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
