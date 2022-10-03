Missouri's 2022 election: What you need to know

Much attention is being focused on the elections on the Kansas side of the state line, where races for governor, attorney general and the congressional seat that covers Johnson County and part of Wyandotte County are all too close to call.

The Missouri ballot may seem boring in comparison, but it too features significant races, controversial ballot questions and a newly redistricted Legislature. KCUR's Brian Ellison talks with Jason Hancock of the Missouri Independent.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.