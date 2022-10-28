© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

When running for office is your third job

Published October 28, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
First-time Democratic candidate Sarah Shorter is taking on Missouri Senator Tony Luetkemeyer — but working two other jobs and running against an incumbent in a Republican district is no easy task. Plus: Why pumpkin patches and apple orchards are bringing more people out to visit farms.

A Democratic candidate is hoping to unseat the incumbent Republican in a race for the Missouri Senate. As KCUR’s Celisa Calacal reports, the political newcomer faces daunting obstacles taking on a legislative leader.

For many people, fall is marked by taking trips to the pumpkin patch, getting lost in a corn maze or catching a hay ride. All of those activities are a part of the booming “agricultural tourism” industry. As Harvest Public Media’s Xcaret Nuñez reports, welcoming visitors to their farms is also a source of income for producers.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
