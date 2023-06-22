Has the Kansas City Royals' academy for local talent lost its way?

The Kansas City Royals are drumming up support for a new downtown ballpark. But trust among many urban residents is shaky because of another baseball facility close to downtown: the Urban Youth Academy. Greg Echlin reports for KCUR that many in nearby neighborhoods believe the academy has strayed from its original goals.

For generations, Kansas schools have taught reading in ways that don’t work for many kids. That’s starting to change, and Suzanne Perez of the Kansas News Service reports that some lawmakers want to ban old methods and fast-track the new science of reading in Kansas classrooms.

