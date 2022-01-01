Paris Rex Norvell

I am a 23-year-old undergraduate studying digital media production at the University of Central Missouri. Born in the age of the internet, I was quickly drawn to media arts and multimedia production as early as middle school and continue to hone my skills in music and audio production, video editing/documentary filmmaking, and graphic design. Currently, I am an assistant producer for PBS channel KMOS-TV, a hip hop enthusiast, a vinyl record and cassette collector, and an arts and culture admirer.