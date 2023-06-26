© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

What's going on with the Missouri Attorney General?

By Brian Ellison,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published June 26, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
The Missouri Attorney General seems to be picking a lot of legal fights and grabbing a lot of headlines, with some high profile court losses lately. We'll take a look at Andrew Bailey’s first six months on the job, what the role of attorney general is supposed to be, and what it's becoming.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has made a splash in the first six months since his appointment by Republican Gov. Mike Parson. It’s still more than a year before he hopes to win election for a full four-year term.

Host Brain Ellison spoke with Chuck Hatfield, who worked in the attorney general’s office under Democrat Jay Nixon for a decade, about how the role has changed and what the future may hold.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
