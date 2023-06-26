What's going on with the Missouri Attorney General?

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has made a splash in the first six months since his appointment by Republican Gov. Mike Parson. It’s still more than a year before he hopes to win election for a full four-year term.

Host Brain Ellison spoke with Chuck Hatfield, who worked in the attorney general’s office under Democrat Jay Nixon for a decade, about how the role has changed and what the future may hold.

