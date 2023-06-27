'Abortion abolitionists' in Kansas

In the year since Roe v. Wade was overturned, more than a dozen states have made it illegal to provide abortions in most cases. But none, so far, punish women for obtaining abortions. As Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service reports, a small but determined faction within the anti-abortion movement wants to change that.

