It's become even harder for Kansas hospitals to hire nurses

Hospitals in the United States have recruited nurses from around the world to combat U.S. labor shortages. But Samantha Horton of the Kansas News Service reports that problems in the complex system are slowing the flow of nurses that Kansas badly needs.

For the past two years, the federal government has offered states the option to extend postpartum care benefits for those on Medicaid from 60 days to one year. Research shows that women who receive extended postpartum care greatly benefit from it. The vast majority of states have approved this extension, including Kansas and Missouri. But not Iowa. Iowa Public Radio’s Natalie Krebs reports for the Midwest Newsroom.

