Kansas City Today

Why crowds are flocking to see the body of a 'miracle' nun in Missouri

By Luke X. Martin,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published July 6, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Religious pilgrims have been visiting a monastery north of Kansas City to see the well-preserved remains of an exhumed nun, who is drawing claims of sainthood because of her “incorrupt” body. Plus: Congress made SNAP work requirements stricter, shortly after Kansas made similar changes.

Pilgrims flocking to see the well-preserved remains of an exhumed nun north of Kansas City say her “incorrupt” body signals sainthood. Another sign has to do with the racism Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster overcame as a Black nun in the 20th century. KCUR's Frank Morris reports.

Congress expanded work requirements for food assistance during the debt ceiling negotiations, a move that would normally happen through the Farm Bill. Shortly before that, the state of Kansas made similar changes. Harvest Public Media's Eva Tesfaye reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Luke X. Martin
Luke X. Martin

As culture editor, I oversee KCUR's coverage of race, culture, the arts, food and sports.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
