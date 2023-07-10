© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

What's going on with Jackson County's property tax assessments?

By Brian Ellison,
Paris Rex NorvellGabriella Lacey
Published July 10, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Jackson County property tax assessments, required every two years by a Missouri state statute, are causing concern and frustration among some residents who saw a significant increase in the valuation of their home. Some owners have seen spikes of more than 200%, and the deadline for filing an appeal is coming up fast.

After years of undervaluing homes, Jackson County's recent property tax assessment saw the value of properties increase by an average of 30%, while some owners saw spikes of more than 200%.

KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty on Up To Date to discuss the assessment process, what goes into it, and why these are spiking so dramatically.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

