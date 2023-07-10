What's going on with Jackson County's property tax assessments?

After years of undervaluing homes, Jackson County's recent property tax assessment saw the value of properties increase by an average of 30%, while some owners saw spikes of more than 200%.

KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty on Up To Date to discuss the assessment process, what goes into it, and why these are spiking so dramatically.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate