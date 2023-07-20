© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

A Kansas gardener sues for the right to sell honey from her yard

By Madeline Fox,
Gabriella LaceyByron J. Love
Published July 20, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
A Kansas gardener is suing for the right to sell honey and fruit from her Ottawa yard. Plus: In an effort to reach zero carbon emissions by 2050, the Biden administration is offering more tax credits for carbon capture sequestration and utilization, but the cost is high.

Ottawa resident Ellen Finnerty dreams of beekeeping and of supplementing the income from her warehouse job by selling products from her garden. As Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports, Finnerty is suing the city of Ottawa to change city code to allow her to be able to sell the honey she gets from the bees at her home.

In an effort to reach zero carbon emissions by 2050, the Biden administration is offering more tax credits for carbon capture sequestration and utilization. As Harvest Public Media's Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco reports, the program once expected to cost $3.2 billion now could exceed $100 billion.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Madeline Fox. It is produced by Gabriella Lacey, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Madeline Fox
Madeline Fox is a news editor for KCUR.
Gabriella Lacey
Gabriella "Gabby" Lacey is an intern for KCUR Studios. She will begin her junior year at the Missouri School of Journalism in the fall.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
