A Kansas gardener sues for the right to sell honey from her yard

Ottawa resident Ellen Finnerty dreams of beekeeping and of supplementing the income from her warehouse job by selling products from her garden. As Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports, Finnerty is suing the city of Ottawa to change city code to allow her to be able to sell the honey she gets from the bees at her home.

In an effort to reach zero carbon emissions by 2050, the Biden administration is offering more tax credits for carbon capture sequestration and utilization. As Harvest Public Media's Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco reports, the program once expected to cost $3.2 billion now could exceed $100 billion.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Madeline Fox. It is produced by Gabriella Lacey, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

