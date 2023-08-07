Kansas’ bad bet on sports gambling

When Kansas lawmakers legalized sports betting, they seemingly gave lobbyists for casinos everything they wanted. That includes tax exemptions on promotional bets that are aimed at getting bettors hooked.

And now that sports betting in Kansas is easier than ever, increased access to mobile betting apps poses a heightened danger of addiction. Researchers and addiction counselors say the state may not be doing enough to combat addiction. Dylan Lysen reports for the Kansas News Service.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

