Kansas City Today

Kansas’ bad bet on sports gambling

By Brian Ellison,
Paris Rex NorvellGabriella Lacey
Published August 7, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Sports gambling companies are handing out millions of dollars in free bets to get people in the habit of betting, and Kansas taxpayers are subsidizing the habit. Plus: The increased access to mobile betting apps poses a heightened danger of addiction.

When Kansas lawmakers legalized sports betting, they seemingly gave lobbyists for casinos everything they wanted. That includes tax exemptions on promotional bets that are aimed at getting bettors hooked.

And now that sports betting in Kansas is easier than ever, increased access to mobile betting apps poses a heightened danger of addiction. Researchers and addiction counselors say the state may not be doing enough to combat addiction. Dylan Lysen reports for the Kansas News Service.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today
