Picturing the prairie

Prairies around the world are disappearing at a startling pace, including those in Kansas. Local photographer Philip Heying's new photo exhibition seeks to draw attention to these shrinking ecosystems by showcasing their beauty and power.

The Kansas City Public Library's Anne Kniggendorf spoke with Heying ahead of his appearance at this week's Heartland Book Festival.

Pablo Sanhueza and the Kansas City Latin Jazz Orchestra use rhythms and sounds from Chile to West Africa to connect distant cultures in Kansas City. KCUR’s Lawrence Brooks IV reports on the orchestra as it marks its 20th year of making music.

