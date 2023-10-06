© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Picturing the prairie

By Madeline Fox,
Trevor Grandin
Published October 6, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Prairie landscape used to occupy broad swaths of Kansas, but only a fraction of the original ecosystems remain. A central Kansas photographer hopes his new exhibition will sound the alarm for this ecological emergency. Plus: The Kansas City Latin Jazz Orchestra celebrates 20 years of fostering cross-cultural appreciation.

Prairies around the world are disappearing at a startling pace, including those in Kansas. Local photographer Philip Heying's new photo exhibition seeks to draw attention to these shrinking ecosystems by showcasing their beauty and power.

The Kansas City Public Library's Anne Kniggendorf spoke with Heying ahead of his appearance at this week's Heartland Book Festival.

Pablo Sanhueza and the Kansas City Latin Jazz Orchestra use rhythms and sounds from Chile to West Africa to connect distant cultures in Kansas City. KCUR’s Lawrence Brooks IV reports on the orchestra as it marks its 20th year of making music.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Madeline Fox.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Madeline Fox
Madeline Fox is a news editor for KCUR.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
