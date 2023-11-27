A look at 2024 elections in Kansas and Missouri

The 2024 elections in Missouri will tell us a lot about the future of politics in the state — especially of the Republican party, where several high-profile GOP primaries in August will pick the overwhelming favorites to win statewide office in November. In Kansas, Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids will be seeking a fourth term in the 3rd Congressional District, which all of Johnson County and part of Wyandotte and Paola.

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with the Kansas News Service's Dylan Lysen and St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum about key races on both side of the state line.

