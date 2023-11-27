© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

A look at 2024 elections in Kansas and Missouri

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published November 27, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
We’re less than one year away from the 2024 elections. As the political landscapes take shape that will determine the future of abortion, taxes, education and more in both Kansas and Missouri, what will we be watching in the next 12 months?

The 2024 elections in Missouri will tell us a lot about the future of politics in the state — especially of the Republican party, where several high-profile GOP primaries in August will pick the overwhelming favorites to win statewide office in November. In Kansas, Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids will be seeking a fourth term in the 3rd Congressional District, which all of Johnson County and part of Wyandotte and Paola.

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with the Kansas News Service's Dylan Lysen and St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum about key races on both side of the state line.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
