Kansas City Today

Will a court throw out Missouri's voter ID law again?

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published December 4, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

A Missouri trial that wraps up this week could determine the fate of the state’s controversial voter ID law and shape the results of the 2024 election. At stake are requirements that some say are intentionally designed to suppress votes in Democratic-leaning metro areas.

In 2022, the Republican-controlled Missouri General Assembly passed a law making a government-issued photo ID card like a driver's license or passport the only acceptable way to cast a regular ballot on Election Day. Opponents of the policy went to court almost immediately, calling the law unconstitutional and alleging the requirements will discourage people — including some who are registered and legally allowed to vote — from doing so.

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Rudi Keller, who has been following the matter for the Missouri Independent, about what the law changed and how it might affect the 2024 elections.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Brian Ellison
Byron J. Love
