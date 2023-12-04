Will a court throw out Missouri's voter ID law again?

In 2022, the Republican-controlled Missouri General Assembly passed a law making a government-issued photo ID card like a driver's license or passport the only acceptable way to cast a regular ballot on Election Day. Opponents of the policy went to court almost immediately, calling the law unconstitutional and alleging the requirements will discourage people — including some who are registered and legally allowed to vote — from doing so.

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Rudi Keller, who has been following the matter for the Missouri Independent, about what the law changed and how it might affect the 2024 elections.

