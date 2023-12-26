© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

The year's biggest stories in Wyandotte and Johnson County

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published December 26, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Municipalities on the Kansas side of the metro weathered some complicated and contentious conversations in 2023, like affordable housing and diversity in education. We'll take a look back at some of the big political stories out of Johnson and Wyandotte counties.

Johnson County and its cities have been growing, and growing more diverse. Leaders have had to address complex issues like affordable housing and teaching of race and history, shaping decisive elections and setting the stage for more big decisions in 2024.

There were also unique issues facing the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, like whether it should continue to exist at all.

KCUR’s Brian Ellison spoke with Kyle Palmer, editor of the Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley Post, and Josh Merchant of the Kansas City Beacon about the year’s top stories on the Kansas side of the metro.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Johnson CountyWyandotte Countyaffordable housingeducation
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
