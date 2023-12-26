The year's biggest stories in Wyandotte and Johnson County

Johnson County and its cities have been growing, and growing more diverse. Leaders have had to address complex issues like affordable housing and teaching of race and history, shaping decisive elections and setting the stage for more big decisions in 2024.

There were also unique issues facing the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, like whether it should continue to exist at all.

KCUR’s Brian Ellison spoke with Kyle Palmer, editor of the Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley Post, and Josh Merchant of the Kansas City Beacon about the year’s top stories on the Kansas side of the metro.

