Election 2024

KCUR 89.3
Crysta Henthorne

2024 is a a presidential election year, but it's also a big election year for Kansas and Missouri, where voters will decide races for U.S. Senate, governor and much more.

Municipal elections, including in Kansas City, will be held on April 2, 2024.

Kansas will hold a presidential preference primary on March 19, 2024.

State primary elections in Missouri and Kansas are on Aug. 6, 2024.

Election Day is on Nov. 5, 2024.

No matter which state you're voting from, KCUR wants to make sure you have all the information you need before you fill out your ballot. Over the year, we'll be providing guides and resources for the 2024 election — plus interviews with candidates and spotlights on individual races.

All of the content below — and everything on our website — is available for free, always, no paywall or login needed. But if you want to support our journalism, you can become a member of KCUR here.

Dates & deadlines

  • Voter registration deadline for Kansas presidential preference primary: Feb. 20, 2024
  • Advance voting begins in Kansas: Feb. 28, 2024
  • Kansas presidential preference primary: March 19, 2024
  • Voter registration deadline for municipal elections: March 6, 2024
  • Municipal election day: April 2, 2024
  • Missouri voter registration deadline for primary: July 10, 2024
  • Kansas voter registration deadline for primary: July 16, 2024
  • Advance voting begins in Kansas: July 17, 2024
  • Primary election day: Aug. 6, 2024
  • Missouri voter registration deadline for general: Oct. 9, 2024
  • Kansas voter registration deadline for general: Oct. 15, 2024
  • Advance voting begins in Kansas: Oct. 16, 2024
  • General election day: Nov. 5, 2024

Voter tips

  • Before you head to the polls, make sure you’re registered to vote. Voter registration deadlines have passed in both states, but you should double check your voter status in Missouri and in Kansas.
  • Speaking of polling places, here’s where to find your voting location in Missouri and Kansas. Take note: Your polling place may have changed since the last time you voted.
  • Both Kansas and Missouri require photo ID to vote, and the accepted forms of identification differ in each state. If you don’t bring proper ID, you’ll have to cast a provisional ballot.

Latest election stories
