Election 2024
2024 is a a presidential election year, but it's also a big election year for Kansas and Missouri, where voters will decide races for U.S. Senate, governor and much more.
Municipal elections, including in Kansas City, will be held on April 2, 2024.
Kansas will hold a presidential preference primary on March 19, 2024.
State primary elections in Missouri and Kansas are on Aug. 6, 2024.
Election Day is on Nov. 5, 2024.
No matter which state you're voting from, KCUR wants to make sure you have all the information you need before you fill out your ballot. Over the year, we'll be providing guides and resources for the 2024 election — plus interviews with candidates and spotlights on individual races.
All of the content below — and everything on our website — is available for free, always, no paywall or login needed. But if you want to support our journalism, you can become a member of KCUR here.
Dates & deadlines
- Voter registration deadline for Kansas presidential preference primary: Feb. 20, 2024
- Advance voting begins in Kansas: Feb. 28, 2024
- Kansas presidential preference primary: March 19, 2024
- Voter registration deadline for municipal elections: March 6, 2024
- Municipal election day: April 2, 2024
- Missouri voter registration deadline for primary: July 10, 2024
- Kansas voter registration deadline for primary: July 16, 2024
- Advance voting begins in Kansas: July 17, 2024
- Primary election day: Aug. 6, 2024
- Missouri voter registration deadline for general: Oct. 9, 2024
- Kansas voter registration deadline for general: Oct. 15, 2024
- Advance voting begins in Kansas: Oct. 16, 2024
- General election day: Nov. 5, 2024
Voter tips
- Before you head to the polls, make sure you’re registered to vote. Voter registration deadlines have passed in both states, but you should double check your voter status in Missouri and in Kansas.
- Speaking of polling places, here’s where to find your voting location in Missouri and Kansas. Take note: Your polling place may have changed since the last time you voted.
- Both Kansas and Missouri require photo ID to vote, and the accepted forms of identification differ in each state. If you don’t bring proper ID, you’ll have to cast a provisional ballot.
Missouri lawmakers will gavel in the 2024 legislative session today. But where did they leave off last year? The 2023 session had a promising start – a budget surplus meant more money to work with. In politics, though, few things go according to plan.
As the 2024 legislative session begins, the Republican-led Missouri General Assembly is prioritizing expanding child care access and restricting ballot initiative restrictions. But the stakes of an election year could exacerbate divisions between the parties.
Before Missouri voters have the chance to enshrine the right to an abortion, Republican lawmakers might pass legislation aimed at making it harder to amend the state constitution. Another bill would close off public access to legislative records.
The Kansas Supreme Court has revived a challenge to a law that caused voter advocacy groups to cancel registration drives.
Former state Sen. Bob Onder became the fifth GOP candidate to announce their run for lieutenant governor on Monday. Although that post is largely ceremonial, it can be important if Missouri’s governor leaves office.
Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes is endorsing the House Minority Leader for governor. In a state where nearly all abortions have been illegal since Roe v. Wade was overturned, Quade says she supports putting the most expansive possible abortion access amendment on the 2024 ballot.
Missouri abortion-rights initiatives face a ‘torturous’ road to the 2024 ballot. Here's what to knowTwo coalitions are hoping to put abortion on the 2024 ballot in Missouri, where virtually all abortions are illegal. The issue has proven to be a big winner in numerous states, but both groups face the same question: Is there enough time and money to get their proposed amendments off the ground?
Sheriff Calvin Hayden, the conservative incumbent under fire for his controversial election investigation, will need to beat a former colleague and a current police chief to keep his job for a third term.
A Missouri trial that wraps up this week could determine the fate of the state’s controversial voter ID law and shape the results of the 2024 election. At stake are requirements that some say are intentionally designed to suppress votes in Democratic-leaning metro areas.
St. Charles County Council was considering a resolution opposing Latino immigrants from moving into the region. But the symbolic legislation failed in a 3-3 vote, with one of the co-sponsors absent.