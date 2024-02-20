Election 2024

2024 is a a presidential election year, but it's also a big election year for Kansas and Missouri, where voters will decide races for U.S. Senate, governor and much more.

Municipal elections, including in Kansas City, will be held on April 2, 2024.

Kansas will hold a presidential preference primary on March 19, 2024.

State primary elections in Missouri and Kansas are on Aug. 6, 2024.

Election Day is on Nov. 5, 2024.

No matter which state you're voting from, KCUR wants to make sure you have all the information you need before you fill out your ballot. Over the year, we'll be providing guides and resources for the 2024 election — plus interviews with candidates and spotlights on individual races.

All of the content below — and everything on our website — is available for free, always, no paywall or login needed.