50 years of Kansas City hip-hop

Hip-hop in Kansas City came up in the predominantly Black neighborhoods east of Troost in the late 1980s. Early events and venues featuring the genre could be found at Swope Park, Lincoln High School and around Prospect Avenue.

KCUR's Lawrence Brooks IV took a deep dive on how hip-hop gave the city some of its most legendary musicians.

For a fuller history of hip-hop in Kansas City, check out the latest episode of "A Peoples' History of Kansas City" at KCUR.org.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.