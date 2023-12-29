50 years of Kansas City hip-hop
When hip-hop hit Kansas City streets, the effect was immediate. The new sound took over record stores, local high schools and underground dance parties. 2023 marks 50 years since the art form got started, and Kansas City is honoring its own contributions to the culture.
Hip-hop in Kansas City came up in the predominantly Black neighborhoods east of Troost in the late 1980s. Early events and venues featuring the genre could be found at Swope Park, Lincoln High School and around Prospect Avenue.
KCUR's Lawrence Brooks IV took a deep dive on how hip-hop gave the city some of its most legendary musicians.
